There are no right ways to wakeboard or wakesurf — and no right ages either.
Three different examples of different skill levels and generations were in one boat this month on Lake Washington, located primarily in Le Sueur County. Wakeboard boat owner Dave Orcutt, who lives on Washington, brought his son, Harry Orcutt, and friend, Dan Lee of North Mankato, out on the water for a morning of boarding around Linder Bay.
Ranging in age from 22 to 53, they all got their turns to get up on the water.
The activity takes a lot of strength and balance.
Dave, 53, took the first turn. His run went fairly smoothly with just a couple of falls, as he made jumps over the wakes for about 15 minutes.
“Getting air is what I like,” Dave said. “I like jumping wake to wake.” His best trick is doing a surface 180-degree spin, turning half way around in a circle. Harry said his dad, although middle aged, still has a few moves left.
Harry, 22, meanwhile, took wakeboarding to another level, incorporating flips, 360s, 540s and a number of other tricks, and managing to do them all without falling.
“He can do a lot more than I can,” Dave Orcutt said of his son. “He is the expert.”
Lee, 31, then brought out the wakesurf board. That activity is more like surfing in the ocean. It involves putting as much weight as possible in the back of the boat, in order to create a large wake that the wakesurfer can ride behind without a rope. There are tricks to be done once simply standing up is mastered, but the key to start is to keep the momentum going and stay balanced.
Lee hadn’t been on a board for a while, so it took a few times to keep his balance without falling, but once he did, he stayed on the wake for a few minutes.
Lee likes to see everyone in the boat try their hand at something: “Every time you get on the boat, you always try to make everyone get on the water. Everyone helps each other get better. But then we still crash.”
Harry then went back on the water and again showed his extensive skill set, this time wakesurfing, including a surface 360 spin, although he slipped off the waves a few times and needed to get back up.
Try it out
While the Orcutts have a powerful wake-enhancing boat that can help create big air moves, it doesn’t take a fancy boat to get started in wakeboarding.
“If you’ve got a friend with a boat, it doesn’t matter what kind, that’s got enough power to get you out of the water,” Harry said. “Get up, start playing with the wake no matter how big or small. It could be a fishing boat. The first time I wakeboarded was on a fishing boat. You got to start somewhere.”
He added, “You just got to get out here and try it. I’ve never met anyone that’s got up wakeboarding and hasn’t said it was a good time. I love it. There’s no place I’d rather be than out here on the water, especially on a morning like this, not too busy, sun shining and wind is calm. Being on the lake is peaceful. It’s always nice out here.”
Dave agreed about getting on the water early.
“I like the early mornings and the calm water. Get out early when typically the water is better. When you’re wakeboarding, you need smooth water. It gets more choppy with more boats.”
Lee just likes being outside on a boat with friends and displaying some creativity.
“You’re on the water. It’s sunny out. It’s calm and quiet,” he said. “The creativity you can do on it. I love being in a boat, being with friends, being underneath the sun with music, sunset and sunrises.”
Experience
A wakeboarder and wakesurfer for eight years, Dave Orcutt, 53, has been living on the lake for seven.
He introduced his three boys and two girls to water sports as youngsters. Harry started wakeboarding 10 years ago.
“I started snowboarding even when I was younger than that,” Harry said. “When we came out here, it’s kind of the same thing. What I like about it was being able to progress, learning new things all the time. There’s a lot of open area for that.”
Harry said he honed his skills by learning from friends on Lake Washington.
“The Taylors, Evan and Ryan, were the first ones to come on and show us how to do it,” Harry said. “They were really helpful, kind of coaches. Other than that, I watched YouTube videos, trying to copy what they do.”
In his senior year studying mechanical engineering with one more semester to graduate at University of Minnesota-Duluth, Harry comes back home every summer and gets out the water most nice days.
Snowboarding was actually the first board sport Harry started: “It’s tough to say which is my favorite, but I like them both a lot.” He grew up riding at Mount Kato, but this last year he worked at Spirit Mountain Ski Resort in Duluth.
Lee also was introduced to wakeboarding by a Taylor.
“I got into it through a buddy, Evan Taylor, on Lake Washington,” Lee said. “I met Evan my senior year of high school. The summer he graduated, we were out here every day. I actually asked my girlfriend out while wakeboarding.”
He continued, “Then I started to get myself into stand up paddling, so I was out on the water more and more. I was paddling more on the river. Water is just part of our habitat in this area.”
Lee said he goes out as much as he can: “It depends on the weather. Because you’ve only got so many days.”
He is mainly into recreational water sports, but he used to compete in stand up paddling races. Harry has never competed in water sport, but he said, “It would be fun to try sometime.” There used to be annual competition on Washington, but that ended years ago.
Tricks
If he wanted to, Harry appears to have the talent to compete. He has a bag full of difficult tricks.
“My best trick is a probably a whirlybird where I’m on my heels,” Harry said. “I put the rope over my head and do a 360 while doing a back flip. It’s not easy to learn new tricks. If I put my mind to it, I can learn one in the summer depending on how hard it is and try to get it dialed in. It usually takes a summer.”
There can be a lot of falls in the process.
“Wakeboarding hurts sometimes, especially when you catch your edge and smack the water,” Harry said.
Harry practiced flipping on a trampoline. and then took it on the water. “You get the air awareness, so when you’re spinning and flipping you don’t get lost.”
“It’s very important to have that when you’re on the water at 25 mph,” Lee added.
Wakeboarding is like doing gymnastics at a higher speed with more style.
“Gymnastics has to be a certain way,” Harry said. “Wakeboarding and surfing is more freestyle.”
Harry plans to continue increasing his moves no matter where he goes. He’s looking for a job, so he doesn’t know where he’ll end up living.
“I just do it for fun, so every year I try and do more and more tricks,” he said.
Popular spot
Lake Washington is one of the most popular boating lakes in Minnesota per capita.
“It’s actually incredible how many people have boats on this lake who wakeboard and wakesurf or kneeboard or anything,” said Lee, a sales manager for Scheels in Mankato. I think it’s second to Minnetonka as most popular by capita in Minnesota.
Harry said, “It’s gets really busy out here, especially on the Fourth of July. It’s the biggest (1,487 acres), deepest (50 feet) lake around. It has four different bays.”
Lee doesn’t live on a lake, but he said, “I could go stand on the Westwood (Marina Bar and Grill) dock, and I wouldn’t have to call anyone. I’d run into a bunch of people that I know, go out and hang out.”
Minnesota is ranked first in the nation with one boat for every six residents.