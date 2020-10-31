Sibley East improved to 3-1 with a 21-0 victory over Le Sueur-Henderson on Friday at Giants Stadium.
The Wolverines scored on their first two possessions in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead. They increased it to 21-0 in the second quarter. The second half was scoreless.
On their opening drive, the Wolverines basically ran down the field at will with just one pass and scored on a 1-yard run with 5:55 remaining in the first quarter.
The Giants fumbled the ensuing kickoff which set up Sibley East 35 yards from pay dirt. The Wolverines scored on a 1-yard run with 1:27 left in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.
Le Sueur-Henderson held the Wolverines on downs on their next possession. But Sibley East finished off the scoring with a touchdown and a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.
LS-H (1-3 and Class AA) faces a tougher test at 7 p.m. Friday at Jordan (4-0 and Class AAA).
The No. 1 state ranked Hubmen (4-0) have scored 45 points and allowed 4 points per game and defeated Class AAA Sibley East 41-7, along with Norwood Young America 42-8, Tri-City United 41-0 and Belle Plaine 55-0.