The Cleveland Clippers volleyball team traveled to Waterville to take park in an in-season tournament hosted by the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers.
Cleveland won it's first two matches of the day against Tri-City United (2-0, 25-10, 25-22) and Grand Meadow (2-0, 25-17, 25-12) before taking Minnetonka to the wire in a loss (2-1, 25-27, 26-24, 15-13), and ended the day with a loss to St. Paul's Nova Classical Academy (2-0, 25-18, 25-18).
In the tournament, Emily Kern led the Clippers in kills with 29 while adding 35 digs. Ava Hahn added 20 kills for Cleveland while setter Taylin Gosch had 69 assists with 5 service aces.
Libero Emma Sweere led the team with 54 digs while adding five service aces. Savannah Meyer was 22 for 23 on the service line with four aces and added 15 digs while Grayce Kortuem had 17 kills with six digs.
With the results, Cleveland is now 6-2 on the season. The Clippers will return to action Tuesday, Sept. 14 with a road match against Sibley East. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.