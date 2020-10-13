The Tri-City United volleyball team faced its toughest match yet this season. On Monday, Oct. 12 the Titans traveled to Mayer Lutheran and were swept by the Crusaders in three sets.
The Crusaders demonstrated a dominant performance over the Titans over the first two sets. Up 25-14 in the first and 25-10 in the second, Mayer Lutheran held a clear advantage.
But the Titans recovered from their double digit losses and played a much more competitive game in the third set. Each player pulled their weight to bring the Titans close to victory.
Outside hitter Jordyn Brownlee, outside hitter Sam Lang, right side hitter Gracie Wegner and middle Alexis Neubauer earned a total of four kills each. Brownlee was also one of the team’s top defenders, claiming 11 digs. Setter Lauren Houn lined up the shots with 14 assists.
By set three the Titans came within five points of the Crusaders, but it wasn't enough, and Mayer Lutheran won the final set 25-20.