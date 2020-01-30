TCU girls basketball shoots over Sibley East with record 3-pointers
The Tri-City United girls basketball team (7-11) set a new record on Monday, Jan. 27 in their triumphant win over Sibley East. It was a close game, but the Titans stayed ahead of Sibley East with a new school record of 11 three-point baskets and won 71-62.
"Our girls did an excellent job of sharing the basketball tonight," said TCU coach Eric Specht. "We also shot well, setting a school record with 11 made point three point baskets. As a team, we did a nice job limiting our turnovers, which has been a focus for us. On defense, we were able to get Sibley out of their normal offensive sets by applying full court pressure. I'm proud of how our team played tonight."
The team's top point-earner was Erica Jackson, who finished the game with 21 points and five 3-point baskets. Jess Dull added 14 points and captured 11 rebounds. Grace Factor also finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Kaitlyn Lang jumped out of the gate in the first half hitting three 3-point baskets and ended the game with 10 points.
The team's offensive prowess put them 11 points ahead of Sibley East by the end of the first half 38-27. They kept that lead going into the second half and Sibley East could only catch up by two points in the end.
While the Titans excelled on 3-pointers and field goals, coach Specht wanted the team to work on free throws.
"Free throws continue to be a concern for our team," said Specht. "We finished the evening at 55 percent (12-22). Going forward, we are going to need to be more consistent."
Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8572. ©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.