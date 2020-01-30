Le Sueur, MN (56058)

Today

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Areas of patchy fog. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.