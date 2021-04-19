The Le Sueur-Henderson baseball team opened its season to a loss April 15, as it fell 7-1 to Sibley East. The Giants ran even with the Wolverines for a three-inning stretch but were trounced in the fourth.
Both teams were scoreless for near half of the game. Pitcher Zach Berndt kept the Wolverines on their toes, throwing 38 strikes over 68 pitches including five strikeouts. But Sibley East was also adept at mitigating the Giants' opportunities, striking out 13 batters in total.
LS-H was also a match for the Wolverines on hits. Ethan Hathaway, Zach Berndt and Aiden Gulbranson each collected two hits with two singles, each finishing game one with a .500 batting average. Logan Feeney and Gavin Schwartz contributed singles, giving the Giants eight in total.
But while LS-H matched the Wolverines in the number of hits, they couldn’t beat Sibley East in distance. The Wolverines collected three doubles as well as a triple. This put Sibley East over the edge in the fourth inning, where it racked up four runs.
Brogan McMillen put the Giants’ first run on the board after earning a walk in the fourth. McMillen was batted into home by a single from Gavin Schwarz.
The Giants swapped between multiple pitchers in an effort to curb Sibley East’s advantage. Sam Gupton threw for part of the fourth, throwing nine strikes over 12 pitches, including one strikeout. Logan Feeney took over in the fifth, throwing 13 strikes over 23 pitches, including a strikeout. And Aiden Gulbranson finished in the sixth with 10 strikes on 15 pitches and a strikeout.
But this wasn’t enough to stop the Wolverines. Sibley East racked up two more runs in the fifth before capping off their score with a run in the sixth. LS-H was unable to add another run.
The Giants dropped to 0-1 on the season.