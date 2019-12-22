Another season marks new leadership opportunities for students across Minnesota schools. That’s no exception for the New Prague High School girls hockey team, which has four young athletes leading it on the rink this winter: seniors Bridget O’Brien, Kianna Howard, Abby Pirkl and Lauren Moravchik.
The girls have been playing hockey for more than a decade. Here’s what they had to say about their new positions.
How do you feel about being team captains this year?
Howard: I am very excited to have been given the opportunity to be one of the captains for the team this year, contributed Howard. And so far it has been a great leadership opportunity.
Moravchik: I am happy and proud to be a captain, and excited to have this leadership opportunity. I remember what it was like being moved up to high school hockey in middle school and looking up to the team leaders back then. Now I am in a position to help our younger players grow as players and people. I hope to be a positive influence on them.
O’Brien: I’m very excited about being a captain this year,. So far the experience has been very good, and I’m really enjoying it.
Pirkl: The experience has been great. I find that leading a team that is so closely bonded is a great experience.
What do you like about playing hockey and being on the school team?
Howard: One thing I love about hockey is the opportunity to play with a team and have a team atmosphere. Some great memories that I have made on the team is all the fun bus rides home from away games and scoring a goal to win a shootout my first time on the varsity team bench.
Moravchik: I love my teammates, especially my class of seniors who I have been friends with on and off of the ice for ten years. I like our rituals to get ready for games: loud music and dance contests. I appreciate our coaches and what they do to make us better. I cherish the times together in the locker room, on the bus, at pre and post-game meals, and during big games. We have a bond that will last a lifetime and I am glad that I have an opportunity to play with my younger sister Lily who is on the Varsity team this year.
O’Brien: I really like the bus rides with the team. I think all the moments we get to spend together laughing and having fun are the best.
Pirkl: The memory that stands out the most is going to the state tournament when I was in eighth grade.
What sorts of activities/hobbies do you enjoy when you’re not on the ice?
Howard: When I’m not on the ice, I love to sing, play tennis, and hang out with my friends.
Moravchik: I like being at our family’s lake cabin swimming, boating, fishing, four-wheeling and playing cards with friends.
O’Brien: I enjoy hanging out with my friends and family.
Pirkl: Golf, shopping, going to Punch Pizza with Bridget and nightly adventures to Taco Bell, also with Bridget.
What’s one thing that other people might not know about yourself?
Howard: I was in figure skating before I played hockey and the only reason I joined hockey was because my siblings pushed me to, said Howard with a similar story. Little did I know I would end up playing for 12 years.
Moravchik: I can pop one of my front teeth in and out. Hockey player teeth.
O’Brien: I didn’t even want to play hockey when I was little. My older sisters made me, but I’m very happy they did.
Pirkl: That I’m 6 feet tall, just kidding.
What kinds of hopes or expectations do you have for the team or for yourself this season?
Howard: For the team this year, I hope that we can achieve the goals we have for each other by leaning on and working with each other throughout the whole season.
Moravchik: I want our team to play with a lot of pride and try to get better with each practice and game, stated. I want us to play together as one team that cares for each other and strives for excellence.
O’Brien: We have had many injuries this year and they caused our team to have to overcome a lot. I hope our team will become stronger because of everything that has happened.
Pirkl: The only expectation I have is that everyone respects one another and that the season is fun and positive.