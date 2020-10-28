The Tri-City United volleyball team took a 0-3 loss on Tuesday after being pitted against a tough Southwest Christian team.
While Southwest Christian claimed the victory in all three sets, the Titans played more competitively than the score let on. In the first set, TCU fell behind by just a few points and couldn't make up the difference in a 25-22 loss.
But after a competitive first set, Southwest Christian began leading by larger margins. The opposition carried a 25-17 win in the second set and followed it up with an even larger 25-11 victory in the third.
Alexis Neubauer and Sam Lang bolstered the Titans on offense with five kills each. Jordyn Brownlee and Morgan Kes contributed 12 and eight assists respectively. Kaitlyn Lang and Alexis O’Connell shored up the team’s last line of defense adding seven and six digs each.
The Titans came out of the match with a 2-4 record. They will meet for their next game at home 7 p.m. Thursday against the Sibley East Wolverines.