The Tri-City United girls basketball team came to play on the offensive end Thursday and Friday, Dec. 12-13, as they collected a 66-55 win over Sibley East but fell 77-50 to Lake Crystal.
“Our girls moved the ball well on offense,” said TCU Coach Eric Specht after Thursday’s game. “Isabelle Factor gave us a great spark at the start of our game, contributing five points early. Overall, all our girls did an excellent job getting to the rim, creating some easy scoring opportunities. On defense, our girls really stepped up in the second half, especially towards the end of the game. It was really fun to watch our girls “
The Titans held the lead throughout the game, ending the first half 33-29 and jumping ahead even further at the end 66-55. The team was aided by some strong shooters including senior guard Erica Jackson and junior center Jess Dull who both earned 15 points each and junior guard Sam Lang who scored 14.
The rest of the players were also strong in their shooting games. Senior forward Grace Factor and junior forward Isabelle Factor both scored seven points, while sophomore guard Kaitlyn Lang landed six and junior guard Marissa Gare had two.
Grace Factor led the team in rebounds with 13, followed by Sam Lang with eight. Lang also led in assists with four, tied with Kaitlyn Lang.
“One area we need to be better at is the free throw line as we finished 19-37,” said Specht. “We also allowed Sibley East too many second chance opportunities. Overall, I am very pleased with the balance in scoring.”
While Lake Crystal didn’t give the Titans the win they wanted, the girls were far from pushovers. The Titans fell in the first half 44-20, but had a much more competitive second half, collecting only three points less than Lake Crystal at 33-30.
“I thought our girls did a nice job of second half defense, especially in our 2-3 zone,” said Specht. “ I am pleased with the effort of our girls. We had too many mental mistakes throughout the game, but our girls continued to work hard.”
The Titans had two standout players in Grace Factor and Jess Dull, who led in both shooting and rebounds.
“Grace Factor played a really nice game for us, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds,” said Specht. “Jess Dull added 10 points and six rebounds.”
Other team leaders included Sam Lang, who scored seven points, and Kaitlyn Lang, who also finished with seven points.