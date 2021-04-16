Led by triple winner Dylan Novak, the Le Sueur-Henderson boys track and field team opened the season at home finishing second in the Minnesota River Conference Triangular Thursday at Giants Stadium.
Novak won the long jump (19 feet, 6.25 inches), the 100 meter dash (11.94 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (45.77 seconds).
Lukas Graff also earned a first place for the Giants, winning the 110-meter hurdles in 16.70. Graff also placed second in the high jump (5-10) and third in the 300 hurdles (47.19).
Justin Terwedo hopped, skipped and jumped to second in the triple jump (34-1.5), and Grant Adams ran third in the 1,600 run (5:30.14).
Belle Plaine easily won the team title with 151 points, followed by LS-H 55 and Mayer Lutheran 48.
Belle Plaine also ran away with the girls' team title with 180 points. Mayer Luthern placed second with 43 and LS-H took third with 34.
The Giants took two first places: Hailey Juarez in the 1,600 run (6:09.22) and Drea Terwedo in the 400 (1:11.44)
Juares also finished runner-up in the 800 (2:49.16), and teammate Lexi Terwedo took third in the 800 (2:56.33).