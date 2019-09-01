Le Sueur-Henderson football started its season with success. The Giants fended off the Norwood Young America Raiders in their premiere game 32-20.
Giants Football Coach Mike May was satisfied with his team’s performance.
“It’s good. It’s real good,” said May. “We played around the field, we were tenacious the whole time and we didn’t let up and that’s what I asked them to do and that’s what they did.”
May pointed to the team’s speed and passing as strengths that helped the Giants turn out a victory.
“Our run game really sucked it up in the second half and took it, but we were on point with our passing starting in that second half and our defense got the turnovers that we needed in some big spots when we were backed up in our own end zone. That was awesome to see,” May said.
The Giants had a strong opening with running back Lukas Graff running a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter. LS-H also blocked the Raiders from reaching the end zone for the rest of the quarter.
From then on, the Raiders were forced to play catch up. While Norwood tightened up the game in the second quarter with a touchdown and two successful PATs, their attempts at taking the lead were quashed by two back-to-back touchdowns by Giants wide receiver and defensive back Dominic Drendt. Off an interception, Drendt ran a 97-yard touchdown and later caught a 76-yard pass from quarterback Zach Berndt in the end-zone.
Drendt was listed as one of the key players of the game by Coach May, but he wasn't the only one.
“[Dominic Drendt] played awesome. Lucas Graff ran hard. Matt Skelly ran hard in the backfield and did a great job at quarterback,” said May. “And you can’t forget offensive line, they carry your team.”
Offensive Lineman Isaias Sanchez secured an extra point for the Giants in the second quarter, bringing their lead up to 19-8.
In the third quarter, running back Matt Skelly ran a 34-yard touchdown for the Giants, though Norwood ran for a touchdown of their own, tightening Le Sueur-Henderson’s gains.
The fourth quarter followed in a similar manner, with both teams scoring touchdowns. Zack Berndt ran 17 yards for the Giants in the final quarter and Sanchez added an extra point. Norwood was able to squeeze out a final touchdown seconds before the clock ran out, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Le Sueur-Henderson.
Though the Giants were successful in their first game, Coach May noted that the team would continue to work hard for the rest of the season.
“We’re a young team up front; we don’t have a ton of returning starters,” said May. “But we’re going to continue to get better and continue working for the whole season.”
The Giant's top defensive player was Drendt, who completed seven tackles and had two interceptions. Lukas Graff had 15 tackles, the most of any player.
On offense, Matt Skelly was at the top in rushing with 11 attempts and 99 yards during the game; he had one fumble. Tom Gupton led in receiving, completing 6 receptions for 56 yards.
Le Sueur-Henderson's next game is 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at Pipestone.