The Tri-City United boys soccer team opened to heavy losses over the weekend.
On Saturday, the Titans had their first game of the season at home against Loyola. The boys held their own in the first half, but the game slipped away from them in the second, and they fell 6-1. Heading out to Southwest Christian on Monday, the Titans were shut out 10-0.
Through the first half of the Saturday game, the Titans held Loyola down to just one goal. Goalie Luke Skluzacek put up a solid front and even blocked shots with his face. Kris Ruiz ran an aggressive offense and appeared to score on Loyola, but the goal was called off by the referees.
Instead, Jordan Meyer became the first member of the team to score a goal this season. However, Loyola eroded the Titans defensive efforts and captured five goals in the second half, ending the game with a final total of 6-1.
“Our team performed well in this first game,” said coach Brett Padfield. “We have a few new players this year. Our strength is that most of our core team is back, and I say our weakness is getting the new players on track with our core players, but they will get there.”
The boys had a tougher fight against Southwest Christian, a team which went to the semifinals in last year’s 6A section tournament. Southwest Christian controlled the field and dominated TCU in a 10-0 victory.