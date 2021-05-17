The Le Center Braves over-35 baseball team opens the season at home with a pair of exhibition games.
The Braves hosts the Veseli Vulcans at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 and the St. Patrick Shamrocks at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 at Ray Plut Field.
There will be no special COVID-19 rules such as masks or social distancing for players or spectators.
"This year will be an attempt to get back to normalcy," Braves General manager Ken Schmidt said. "Some players held out in 2020 and an abbreviated schedule made for a trying time. Players and fans will be adjusting and hoping for what was normal in the past."
The 2021 season outlook will be "to get back into a routine, adequate number of players at the games and enjoy the great game of baseball," Schmidt said.