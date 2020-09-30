In the final Saturday night of the season at Arlington Raceway Sept. 26, the IMCA Sprint feature saw Brett Geldner from St. Peter lead the first 12 laps but as he and the 22 of Justin Allen from Gaylord were driving around lapped traffic, he got held back going into turn 1 and Allen took over the top spot.
As they were coming down for the final flag an incident happened in turn 4 which saw the No. 55 of Brandon Allen from St. Peter tip on his side, the 56 of Bill Johnson from St. Peter flipped his car and the 88 of Nolan Herd from Arlington also got collected in the accident. The race was called and the winner was Justin Allen, then Geldner, Jeremy Schultz and Brett Allen from Gaylord rounded off the top 4. Although Bill Johnson did not have a good finish, he still captured the track championship.
Clint Hatlestad from Glencoe started 9th in the IMCA Modified feature and drove hard to get to the front of the field. The 46r of Ryan Putnam from Princeton led the race to begin with as soared to the front from his pole position start. He and the 4k of Kent Willms from Willmar fought back and forth for the 3rd spot but on lap 15, Willms got too high going into turn 3 and fell off the track, he was able to get back on the track but lost several positions. Then Hatlestat worked on the 49 of Mat Hollerich from Good Thunder for the next few laps but a yellow flag came out for a spinning car which brought out a restart. Hatlestad and Putnam were neck and neck going into turn 2 and by the time they came across the start line, Hatlestat was the leader. He led the remaining two laps to win ahead of Putnam, Hollerich and Dan Menk from Fairfax took 4th. The win cinched the track championship in the class for Hatlestad as well.
The IMCA Stock car feature saw 24 cars start the feature. Jeff McCollum from Mankato was the early leader but hard charging Matt Speckman drove from his 6th place start to challenge McCollum by the third time around. The race saw cars 4 wide at times with very close racing. By lap 9 Speckman had edged by McCollum but the two fought each other throughout the race. Dave Moriarty from Jordan and Curt Lund from Redwood Falls was also in the mix. Chad Schroeder who was trailing by one point going into the night had moved his car up to join the Moriarty and Lund. On lap 16 Lund had contact with Schroeder's tire which slowed him down a bit and a couple laps later he went into the pit area. Then a yellow flag came out when Moriarty went around in turn 4. On the restart, Speckman was still leading, but now Lund was battling with him for the lead. Speckman held on for the remaining two laps while McCollum took third ahead of Dan Mackenthun from Hamburg. Mackenthun also is the track champion in the division.
Twenty cars began the IMCA Sport Modified feature that went flag to flag. Dave Sierks from Princeton led the first 6 laps with Chris Neisen of Henderson in a very close 2nd place. On lap 7 Neisen got around him and stayed out front for the remainder of the race to win his 2nd feature of the year. He had the company of Matt Looft from Swea City, Iowa, the last lap as Looft started 11th and could see a clear track in front of him but Neisen did not give up and won just feet ahead of Looft at the flag. Sierks took 3rd ahead of point champion Eric Larson from Madison Lake.
The Outlaw Hobby feature was exciting with two different leaders. There was a first lap yellow flag when cars got together going into turn #2 which sent both the 3 of Jack Paulson from Morristown and 32 of Josh Black from North Mankato to the work area. On the restart, Melvin once again took the lead and led for the next 8 laps but yet another yellow occurred when the 53 of Travis Koester from Glencoe fell off the track. On the restart, Mori Oestreich from Henderson took the lead from Melvin. Yet another caution the following lap occurred and again Oestreich held onto the lead on the restart with Melvin behind him. The restart gave Mike Vogt from Brownton the opportunity to get around Melvin but he was able to hold onto 3rd place to the finish line. Oestreich held off Vogt for the win. The 34 of Dakota Robinson from Arlington was ahead of Vogt by 3 points going into the night and finished in 4th to win the championship by one point.
Twenty four cars started the IMCA Sport Compact feature with the 23m of Matthew Speiss leading from the start. Soon he had the company of Justin Dose from Biscay and by the 7th lap Dose was leading the race. A yellow flag came out on lap 9 for an incident involving the 15 of Bo Noble from Owatonna and 18x of Austin Freiderich from St. James. Both cars were out of the race. The following lap, Jaeden Erickson from Welcome had gotten around Dose but yet another red flag was displayed with the 23s of Mike Salisbury drove off the track in turn 1. On the final restart, Erickson led the field to the checkered flag winning the race and Dose took 2nd ahead of Alan Lahr of Nicollet. Jr. Esqueda from St. James was leading in points going into the night but Dose was able to gain on him by his 2nd place finish as Esqueda took 7th enabling Dose to be the point champion for the class.
The IMCA Hobby feature only saw one caution flag and that was on the original start of the race. After the cars restarted the race went flag to flag with 3 different leaders. Chad Volk from Lake Crystal and Riley Gruenhagen from Howard Lake battled each other for the lead the first 4 laps with them trading the top spot. But by the 5th lap, Gruenhagen was being challenged by veteran driver Cory Probst from Brewster and couldn't hang onto the lead. As the two cars got caught up in lapped traffic by the 11th lap Probst was two lenghts ahead of Gruenhagen with the 14d of Ed Dostal from Hutchinson trying to find an opening to take the 2nd place but he too got into the lapped traffic and settled for 3rd place. Probst won the feature and the track championship. Gruenhagen remained in 2nd, and Cory Black from Mankato rounded out the top 4.
A new winner in the Truck Cross feature saw the 01 of Justin McConnell of Henderson lead the entire race to win ahead of the 17x Jason Goddard of Green Isle. Brice Reierson from Arlington is the track champion in this division. The Maverick Automotive Autocross feature saw two leaders but in the end Ben Brinkman from Lafayette claimed his first win of the year winning ahead of Nick McConnell of Henderson and Jayden Voss of Le Sueur was 3rd which gave him enough points to be the point champion in the division.
The Farmer Brown Jr. Sportsman Go-Kart feature saw Brayden Allen of Gaylord out best 15 other karts to win the feature, but the track champion in the division is 3x Carter Brown of Elko. The Junior class saw Joey Reimers from Belle Plaine led the entire race to win the race. The track champion in the class is Cole Allen from Gaylord. The stock class saw Broddy Enter from New Ulm win the race ahead of Arlington's Grant Westphal. The track champion in the class is Derek Evenson from St. Peter.