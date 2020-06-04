The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and the Mounted Posse are excited to announce a Virtual Kid Fishing Contest in lieu of our Annual Take a Kid Fishing event.
For 14 years and younger, this event will start at midnight June 5 and end at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, June 7. Post a picture of your child and their “catch of the day” on the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office Facebook event page. Each participant will be put into a drawing for a chance to win a cooler full of fishing fun. Refer to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office Page for full contest details.
"It’s our hopes to get kids and their families out on the lakes for a fun day of fishing," said Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason and Deputy Sheriff Nick Greenig.