The Le Sueur-Henderson boys baseball team was outmatched by Southwest Christian on Tuesday, May 11. The Giants suffered a no-hitter while Southwest Christian racked up a 10-0 win over seven innings.
SWC opened up the game scoring a run in the first inning. They added another on an error in the second, and took two more in the third on an error and a passed ball. The opposing team continued to build up their advantage, scoring a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth before collecting their final run on a double in the seventh.
But the Giants struggled to score without making any hits. Gavin Schwarz came closest to scoring, reaching second base on an error and stolen base in the fifth and on an error and passed ball in the seventh. Ethan Hathaway and David Gupton both reached first on walks.