Tri-City United tennis girls coach Phil Murry had predicted a tough meet against Jordan and unfortunately for the Titans those predictions came true on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 10. Jordan shut out the Titans in a 7-0 matchup.
“[The Jordan meet] was a lot like our match with Blue Earth,” said Coach Murry. “They are so strong from the top to the bottom of their lineup.”
The Titans fell to Blue Earth Area 7-0 just three days prior to the team’s meet with Jordan.
“It was a new speed of tennis for my girls,” said Murry. “We made some good adjustments in a couple of sets, but not early or long enough.”
Jordan completely overwhelmed the Titans in both the singles and doubles matchups.
TCU’s No.1 singles player Erica Jackson was unable to keep up with Jordan’s Emily Henderson and fell 6-0, 6-1. Likewise, Titan Josie Plut was defeated in No. 2 singles by Emily Randolph, and in No. 3 singles, Monserrat Ruiz was defeated in two 6-1 sets.
TCU’s Maggie Maroita was shutout 6-0 in her first set at No. 4 singles. She was more competitive in the second set, but couldn’t overcome Jordan’s Makayla Hanson, who took Maroita out 6-3 in the second.
At No. 1 doubles, Titans Geena Ehlers and Allie Schley held out against Maddie Jrabek and Morgan Busse, but eventually fell 7-5 in the first set and 6-0 in the second. Morgan Mueller and Mackenzie Holmbo were taken down in two 6-3 sets by Ari Kraus and Lydia Cook at No, 2, and Titans Rachel Rynda and Rachele Mazza were defeated 6-1, 6-4 by Kyley Bolster and Michelle Pekerna at No. 3 doubles.
TCU girls tennis head to Belle Plaine for a meet 4:15 p.m. Friday.