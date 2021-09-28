After not being able to hold the annual Dig'n Pink auction and fundraiser for cancer research and awareness during the 2020 season, the Cleveland volleyball team was excited to resume the tradition as they hosted the Mankato Loyola Crusaders.
"We're just thankful that we got to do it [Dig'n Pink] this year," said Clipper head coach Bree Meyer. "Last year everything was canceled and we couldn't have fans so we were just really excited that we got to do it and to raise money for a great cause."
"We were all pretty emotional and I think it really brought us all together," freshman Ava Hahn said of the event.
After the pre-match ceremony, which featured a touching letter of support from Cleveland sophomore Larissa Hollerich that was read to her grandfather Bob Petrich who is battling cancer, the Clippers and Crusaders took to the court.
From the opening serve Cleveland set the pace, quickly jumping out to a 7-1 lead after a 7-0 run which included an ace from Zoe Porter. The Clippers continued to pull away throughout the set until Mankato Loyola called a timeout trailing 21-9. Emily Kern put away the set with a kill in the middle of the floor to take the first set 25-13.
To open the second set, freshman outside hitter Ava Hahn made a huge impact as she blocked the opening point before placing back-to-back kills to go up 3-0.
"Ava has been just amazing," said Meyer. "She is one of our more reliable servers and she has really helped us offensively lately."
Hahn showed that serving prowess as she was at the service line during a 10-0 run for the clippers, which gave them a 17-4 lead.
"It was pretty fun," said Hahn. "I've really liked just getting better and helping the team."
The block also proved deadly for Cleveland throughout the set with Kern and Taylin Gosch defending the right side of the net and forcing the Crusaders to attack more indirectly.
Ultimately, The Clippers claimed the second set 25-10 to take a commanding 2-0 lead.
The third set proved to be the closest of the night with the teams trading points until 15-15. With the set in contention, Cleveland leaned on Kern who recorded several powerful kills while the serve for the Clippers continued to keep Mankato Loyola on their heels.
"Last year we struggled so our serving was a key," said Meyer. "Taylin has been working on it a lot and the younger girls like Savannah, Ava and Gretta are all great servers, so getting them into the lineup to serve with consistency has really helped, especially when Emily is in the front row."
Cleveland was able to close out the sweep by taking the third set 25-18, finishing with a 10-3 run.
Kern finished the night with a game high 14 kills to go along with three blocks, four digs and two service aces.
Gosch added 31 set assists as well as two 2 blocks while libero Emma Sweere recorded 16 digs.
With the win, Cleveland improves to 14-5 (5-0) on the season and will return to action when it hosts conference rival Alden Conger Thursday, Sept. 30 with first serve scheduled for 7 p.m.