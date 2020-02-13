The Tri-City United boys basketball team (1-20) faced some tough competition in Zumbrota Mazeppa on Tuesday, Feb. 11. While the Titans fought hard, the opposition put up a solid defense and stumped TCU 84-35.
The Titans netted 21 points in the first half with the help of Johnathan Hurd, who collected a 3-point basket and two free throws for five points. Mason Vosejpka was another major contributor in the first half with four points. Adam Henze and Tanner Smith both chipped in three points and collected five in total.
In the latter half of the game, Dominick Miland produced two field goals and a total of six points, establishing himself as the Titans' lead scorer. Adam Henze came through with a 3-point basket to collect five points, while Fakourou Tandia added three points to the Titans' score with a free throw and a field goal.
The Titans will play their next game at Le Sueur-Henderson at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.