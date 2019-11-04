The Le Sueur-Henderson girls tennis team marked the end of a successful season with an awards banquet Sunday, Oct. 27. The coaches invited players and their parents to be honored for their efforts.
The event began with the team captains recapping the season, talking about the coaches, the season and their teammates. They were followed by junior varsity coach Tor Sinell and hunior high coach Emily Barnard, who introduced players and touched on this year’s highlights, which included a 14-7 record and a second place finish in the Minnesota River Conference and Section 2A tournament for the second year in a row.
From there, awards were handed out to the players acknowledging their hard work. Among the most prudent work for a student athlete is academics, and the girls tennis team did not fail on that front.
The team received an Academic Gold Team Award for maintaining a total grade point average of 3.75 or higher. Seniors Keely Olness and Gretchen Dwyer earned a GPA over 3.75 and were awarded with Individual Academic All State awards.
More than half the team won letters this season, including seniors Gretchen Dwyer and Keely Olness, juniors Greta Nesbit, Makenna Reinhardt and Emma Seaver, sophomores Darbi Dunning, Morgan Jones, Anna Pavlo and Mia Schwarz and freshman Chloe Brandt.
The Giants also took home six of the 20 All-Conference medals. This included Greta Nesbit, who, at No. 1 singles, earned a 7-0 record in the conference. At No. 2 singles, Gretchen Dwyer had a 6-1 record. Also earning medals were Keely Olness (6-1), Chloe Brandt (5-2), Emma Seaver (6-1) and Anna Pavlo (7-0). Morgan Jones was awarded with an honorable mention and had a season record of 6-1.
Anna Pavlo and Morgan Jones were selected by their teammates for the Most Improved Award, while Chloe Brandt was presented the Hustle Award, Keely Olness the TEAM Player Award and Greta Nesbit was deemed MVP.
Nesbit was not only declared MVP by her teammates, but by the Minnesota River Conference as well. This was Nesbit’s second year in a row going undefeated at No. 1 singles in the conference; she also won the Section 2A championship and qualified for state this year. Over her four-year career, Nesbit’s conference record stands at 26-1.
The banquet ended with gratitude towards volunteers, including Kathy Nesbit and Bailey Plonske, who have volunteered for the school for five years, and Ginger Nesbit and Janet Penland. Special recognition was given to the team’s two graduating seniors: Gretchen Dwyer and Keely Olness.