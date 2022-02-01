Four days after traveling to Sibley East and picking up their second win over the year, the Tri-City United Titans girls basketball team made the short trip to Le Sueur to take on the Giants aiming to avenge a 47-38 loss in December. Despite the Giants top scorer Sam Wilbright scoring 31 points, the TCU defense forced numerous turnovers throughout the game and made critical shots down the stretch to earn the 65-45 victory.
"I'm really happy and we played really well," said senior guard Kaitlyn Lang. "The first time we played Le-Sueur we lost but, it was close, and we really showed up tonight as a team."
The teams traded baskets in the early going and with a four point lead, the Titans stole the ball on back-to-back possessions that led to a pair of drawn shooting fouls including an and-one. With the defense throwing the Giants into chaos, TCU built itself a 29-23 lead going into the half.
"The defense helps a lot," said freshman guard Audrey Vosejpka. "It then flusters the other team to make bad decisions which gives us good looks."
The Titans opened the second half with a 15-6 run that was propped up by the pressure defense which kept LS-H on the wrong foot.
"The pressure defense is definitely in the game plan as we have been using the press since two-games ago," noted Lang.
The Giants were never truly able to cut into the Titan lead because TCU was able to respond with good looks and layups throughout the half.
Vosepjka noted, "Good passes by other teammates set us up to score all night."
The Titans continued to add to their lead, earning the 65-45 victory and improving the team's record to 3-14 (2-6 MRC) on the season.
Vosepjka led TCU in scoring with 18 points including an 8-11 performance from the free throw line. Lang added 14 points for the Titans with three of the team's four three point shots.
TCU returns to action Thursday, Feb. 3 when the team hosts Medford with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.