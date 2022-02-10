The Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey playoff drought is over.
But it wasn't easy.
It took two overtimes for the No. 3 seeded Bulldogs to edge the No. 6 seeded Mankato West/Loyola/St. Clair Scarlets 2-1 in the Section 2A quarterfinals Thursday night at Le Sueur Community Center.
Junior wing Adrianna Bixby scored the game-winning goal off a face-off won by senior center Anna Pavlo 3 minutes, 16 seconds into the second overtime.
Describing the goal, Bixby said, "My teammate, Anna Pavlo, won the face-off, got it back to me, I shot it, and it went in low back post. I was standing around the hash marks on circles in front of the net."
It is the Bulldogs' first playoff win since 2005.
"It's great to finally win one with this group of girls who work really good together," Bixby said.
The Scarlets out shot the Bulldogs nearly 2-to-1, 43-23.
Senior goalie Amilia Messer made 42 saves for Minnesota River including a breakaway in the first period by senior wing Emily Bloemke. Messer has a 2.58 goal against average with a .923 save percentage, four shutouts and an 11-10 record.
"Amilia did so amazing," Bixby said. "She saved us tonight. She usually does. She did a great job. She's a really good goalie."
Bixby didn't expect the game to be so close.
"Coming into it, I didn't think it would be this close, but West did a great job," Bixby said.
The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead 10 seconds into a power play at 7:59 into the second period.
Describing the goal, Bixby said, "I walked it in toward the goal and dropped it back to Anna Pavlo behind the net, and she did a one timer (pass) to (eighth-grader wing) Cristina (Cruz) standing in front of the net, and she scored."
Pavlo leads the Bulldogs in scoring this season with 21 goals and 19 assists for 40 points.
Bixby ranks second with 12 goals and 10 assists for 22 points.
Cruz has four goals and four assists for eight points.
After a slow start in the first period in which the Scarlets dominated the action and out shot Minnesota River 7-2, the Bulldogs picked up the pace in the second period. The first goal sparked the Bulldogs to take control midway through the period.
"We did a good job after the first period staying calm and making stick-to-stick passes, and I think we did a good job fighting to the end," Bixby said. "We got some momentum after we scored."
West tied it 1-1 on a goal by Bloemke, also on the power play, assisted by defenders Trinity Jackson and and Delaney Giesen, at 9:45 of the third period.
The Bulldogs (13-12) next face No. 2 seeded Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (11-13-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Litchfield. LDC had a first-round bye along with No. 1 seeded Mankato East (19-5), which faces No. 5 seeded Waconia (6-19-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at All-Seasons Arena.
"It's a pretty good match-up, so it'll be a good game," Bixby said.
During the regular season, the Bulldogs defeated West 5-2, split with LDC (0-2 and 3-2), lost to Mankato East 4-1 and lost to Hutchinson 4-2.