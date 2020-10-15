The competition in the final once again proved just a bit too much for the Le Sueur-Henderson girls tennis team to overcome Oct. 13, as they lost 1-6 to Litchfield in the Section 2A finals, finishing runner-up for the third consecutive year. But the Giants still have plenty to be proud of in this pandemic-riddled season, as they managed an undefeated regular season and another conference championship.
"Overall, I'm extremely happy that we had as normal of a season as possible," LS-H coach Linda Seaver said. "The girls worked hard, never took practice or matches for granted, and made a great deal of improvement individually from the start of the season to the end."
Playing at the top seed Litchfield, which also won the section in 2019, LS-H had its work cut out for it on the day. Litchfield has a few state-caliber players at the top of its lineup, and it continues to be deep all the way through. The Giants are also a deep team, and they showed that throughout the seaosn, but they just didn't have the firepower to combat the larger school.
"They are a very talented team with great depth," Seaver said.
At No. 1 singles, Greta Nesbit faced a familiar foe in state-ranked Avery Stilwell. Nesbit competed in both sets, but lost 3-6, 3-6. That represents Nesbit's last match in a stellar high school career; she made it to state as an individual in 2019. This year, she beat everyone she faced, except Stilwell, while leading the team as captain and the top singles player.
"I knew she would have a tough match against one of the top players in the state," Seaver said. "Greta did a good job of neutralizing her opponent by mixing up her shots and the depth of her shots."
At No. 2 sinlges, Morgan Jones, a junior, who had an undefeated regular season, mostly at No. 3 singles, struggled to keep up with another top Litchfield player, Ryanna Steinhaus, in the first set, but then pushed her opponent to the edge in the second set, losing 1-6, 4-6.
"Morgan ran in to a tough opponent at No. 2, but she did a good job adjusting in the second set, settled down and played better," Seaver said. "She was stronger at the net and more relaxed and able to hit her groundstrokes with better placement and depth."
Senior captain Makenna Reinhardt had the closest loss of the day. In her final high school match, playing at No. 3 singles, she lost 7-6, 1-6 and 2-10 in a super tiebreaker.
"Makenna gave it a real good run," Seaver said. "She was hitting with a lot of consistency, moving the ball around the court well and changed the pace of her shots, which gave her opponent difficulty in returning them."
Fellow senior captain Emma Seaver also went down her last match; she played with Chloe Brandt, a sophomore, at No. 1 doubles, and the duo lost 1-6, 2-6. The No. 2 doubles pairing of Anna Pavlo and Mia Schwarz, both juniors, were also beaten in two sets at 2-6, 0-6.
"Both of Litchfield's top doubles teams were well prepared for the match and played dominantly at the net," coach Seaver said. "Never really allowing our girls to get in a position to play more offensively, which in most matches we were the ones that controlled the net and shot placement."
At No. 4 singles, Bella Holloway, a sophomore, who spent most of the year at No. 3 doubles, was competitive in her first varsity singles match, but couldn't quite keep the pace, losing 2-6, 4-6.
"Bella played very well," said Seaver. "Bella has improved a great deal this season, and I was pleased with her ability to have good rallies. She’s very fast and hustles."
The only winners on the day for the Giants were Darbi Dunning, a junior, and Halle Bemmels, a senior, who played at No. 3 doubles and won 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
"Darbi and Halle started slow, but once they got a few of the jitters out, they were able to play more aggressively and especially with a great deal of confidence at the net," Seaver said.
The Giants will lose four seniors who played varsity this season — Nesbit, Emma Seaver, Reinhardt and Bemmels. Seven athletes who played on varsity this year will be eligible to return — Brandt, Jones, Pavlo, Schwarz, Dunning, Holloway and Ella Nesbit.
"They will be deeply missed for their leadership, tennis skills and their love for the game," Seaver said.
The team's theme for the 2020 season, which coach Seaver chose at the end of last season, was "Gritty" — showing courage and resolve; being deeply interested in what you're working on; having strong qualities of being tough and uncompromising. Seaver said it proved an apt theme, as the squad dealt with a pandemic and came together for an excellent season.
"We had great camaraderie on the team," the coach said.