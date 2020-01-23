Cleveland beat visiting Alden-Conger 70-41 Monday night but left too many points on the floor, head coach Dan Fredrickson said.
“Just like the last game, there were shots we missed in the paint, shots we make in practice every day…things offensively on movement and how to take advantage of how they’re guarding us….just missed shots. Last game we scored in the 60s; I thought we should have scored in the 80s. This game we scored in the 70s; I thought we should have scored in the high 80s.”
After an Alex McCabe steal, Isaac Mueller assisted Eric Rohlfing for an inside basket. McCabe swiped the ball again, and Ben Holden spun for an inside basket. Mueller sunk and two and then a three, and the Clippers were up 17-0 before the Knights, off target, finally got on the scoreboard with 10:18 left in the half. The Clippers led 41-18 at the break.
“Defensively is where we’ve been getting it done,” Fredrickson said. “We’ve been really starting to grind people out defensively, and they play with more energy. That’s been the big thing.”
Alden-Conger posted the first three points of the second half, but scoring the next nine, the Clippers erased any thoughts of a Knight comeback, and with 11 points by Mueller and another 10 from Rohlfing, they cruised to the victory.
Holden led the effort with 22 points and 17 rebounds. Rohlfing totaled 20 points and five rebounds, and Mueller added 18 points and seven rebounds.
The head of a basketball family, Matt Hallman took over the coaching duties for the Knights this season after coaching their B squad for many years. With tons of players, Fredrickson expects him to get their program rolling despite only one win so far this season.
“He’s sharp. All his boys have played, his daughter plays. He knows his stuff.”
The Clippers travel to Madelia on Thursday. In the meantime, they will be preparing for the Blackhawks’ Ja’Sean Glover, who scored a school record 47 points against the Knights in a 102-58 romp on Jan. 14.
Cleveland 41 29 70
Alden-Conger 18 23 41
Cleveland 70 (Ben Holden 22, Alex McCabe 2, Luke Mueller 2, Isaac Mueller 18, Eric Rohlfing 20, Elijah Sullivan 6)
Rebounds 42 (Holden 17, McCabe 5, Luke Mueller 2, Isaac Mueller 7, Levi Baker 2, Rohlfing 5, Sullivan 2, Carter Dylla 1, Kolby Gens 1)
Assists 24 (Isaac Mueller 5, Holden 1, Rohlfing 4, Baker 8, Luke Mueller 4, McCabe 1, Sullivan 1)
Steals 20 (Isaac Mueller 3, Holden 1, Rohlfing 3, Baker 2, Luke Mueller 2, McCabe 5, Dylla 3, Jackson Meyer 1)
Blocks 3 (Isaac Mueller 1, Holden 2)
Turnovers 10
2FG 30-55 (55%)
3FG 2-15 (13%) (Isaac Mueller 2)
FT 4-8 (50%)