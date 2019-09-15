The Tri-CIty United boys and girls cross country teams both had strong run times at the Loyola meet on Friday, Sept. 13. Out of eight schools competing, the Titans placed second in the boys 5k and third in the girls 5k.
In the boys 5k, the Titans team total of 1:37:37 was just behind first-place finisher Cleveland Loyola's time of 1:28:42.
The Titans had three runners place in the top ten of the boys 5k, including senior Austin Anthony in third with a time of 17:10.8 and sixth-place finisher and senior Hunter Rutt who completed the run in 17:37.0. Just behind Rutt was senior Hugo Ruiz in seventh at 17:59.7.
Freshman Dante Jubarian and sophomore Chase Goetke also scored for the boys team. Jubarian finished in 12th at 19:00.9 while Goetke took 16th in 19:48.9 out of a total of 53 runners.
The Titan girls didn't have a top five finisher, but the team showed its depth, with all five varsity runners finishing in the top half of the field.
Senior Ariana Krautkramer led the team with a ninth-place finish of 23:02.6. She was followed by sophomore Trinity Turek in 14th at 23:41.9, seventh grader Yasmin Ruiz in 16th at 23:48.0, freshman Maddy Ruger at 24:26.9 and junior Kathleen Picotta in 22nd at 24:39.5. The girls competed in a race of 45 runners and propelled the team to third, behind G-F-W in second and Martin County West in first.
TCU's next cross country meet is at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Riverview Golf Course in New Richland. The Titans will face off against Blooming Prairie, Loyola Catholic School, Maple River, Medford, NRHEG, Pacelli, and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.