Coaches
Head coach: Matt Collins, 9th year coaching, 1st as head coach.
Assistant coaches: Tony Barnack, Philip Campbell, Andrew Meier, John Rumpza, Jay Fredrickson, Kyle Johnson
Key Players
Mason O’Malley, senior running back and linebacker, “had over 100 tackles last year and will be asked to carry the ball on offense this year, too,” Collins said.
Kayden Factor, returning starting linebacker and running back, “will also be a key player for us on both sides of the ball,” Collins said
Riley O’Malley, senior tight end/defensive end. “Riley will provide strong blocking and pass-catching from his position on offense,” Collins said. “Riley will also be relied on as a defensive end”
Brody Rud- returning senior on our offensive and defensive lines. Brody returns as our most experienced lineman, Collins said
Matt Rabenberg, Gabe Robinson, and Aiden Blaschko are returning wide receivers and starters in the secondary.
Keep Your Eye On
Juniors Brody Lerfald, Reice Narum, Caleb Whipps, Brendan O’Keefe, Adam Henze
Moved On
Adam Fredrickson, Mateo Alanso, Keiran Fischer, Ryan Smith, Brandon Balma, Zach Wendorff, Ralph Lopez
2019 Recap
1-8 overall. Lost in the first round of the playoffs to Sibley East 27-0
2020 Season Outlook
“Our biggest strength is that we have a group of seniors who are great leaders,” Collins said. “They have pushed our younger grades and lead by a great example. We have also worked hard to develop our team speed over the summer and I think that will be an area of strength for us. I also believe our defense will be a strength of our team. We hope to be very competitive in our 6 game schedule and also in whatever the playoff situation looks like. We want to improve every game and hope to be playing our best at the end of the season. We are looking forward to renewing some of our old MRC rivalries that we haven’t had since we started ‘district’ football. I think Jordan and Belle Plaine are favorites with our local schedule.”
Coach’s Comments
“Our participation numbers are higher than they have been the past few years which has been great. The energy and speed of practice is higher and we’ve been getting better every week. We had a great summer of getting faster and stronger and we are hoping to carry that into the season. We will have a mix of very experienced players as well as young players getting their first varsity experience.” — Matt Collins, head coach
By The Numbers
12 Seniors, 9 Juniors, 25 Sophomores, 31 Freshman