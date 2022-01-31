Monday night, the Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team hosted Tri-City United with the hope of earning the season sweep over the Titans, having defeated them earlier this season. Despite monstrous scoring performance from Sam Wilbright that saw her net 31 points, turnovers doomed the Giants as TCU took a six point halftime lead and turned it into a 65-45 victory.
The game began with Wilbright finding early success driving to the hoop while the Titans were able to match the scoring early. A pair of steals on back-to-back possessions for TCU allowed the Titans to build a 25-16 lead.
Trailing by eight with only a few seconds remaining in the half, LS-H found a break when Wilbright stole an inbounds pass and scored a layup to cut the TCU lead to 29-23.
The second half began poorly for the Giants as the Titan defense caused turnovers by pressuring LS-H players and forcing difficult passes. As a result, TCU opened the half with a 25-10 run that put the game out of reach.
Wilbright finished the game with 31 points, 15 in the first half and 16 in the second and Brynn Biedscheid added four points of her own.
With the loss, the Giants are now 1-17 (1-8 MRC) on the season with eight games remaining in the regular season. LS-H returns to action Thursday, Feb. 3 when the team hosts GFW with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.