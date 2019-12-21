Minnesota River Conference boys basketball co-leader Jordan hit the century mark Thursday for the second time in team history in defeating Le Sueur-Henderson 100-55.
Four Hubmen scored in double figures, led by Ryan Samuelson with 18 points.
Dominic Drent led the Giants with 16 points. Two other Giants also hit double digits: Lukas Graff with 13 points and Nathan Gregersen with 11 points.
Also for LS-H, Nolan Maczkowicz scored seven points, Trace Edmonson netted four points, and Ethan Steiger and Zach Barret bucketed two points apiece.
Averaging 92.6 points and allowing only 42.7 in conference games, the Hubmen are 4-2 overall and 3-0 and tied for first in the conference with Belle Plaine, while the Giants are 2-5 overall and 1-3 and tied fifth in the MRC.
LS-H stayed within shooting distance of the Hubmen in the first half, trailing 58-41. But Jordan's tough defense pulled away with a 42-14 second-half edge.
The Giants will open the new year with a pair of home games: 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 versus Glencoe-Silver Lake and 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 versus Sibley East.
LS-H 41 14 — 55
Jordan 58 42 — 100