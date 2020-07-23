New Ulm Blue won an 18-7 slugfest over Cleveland Black in U16/U18 South Star Softball action Tuesday, July 21 at Cleveland.
Five players had hits for the Cleveland Black.
Nicole McCabe had a single in the 1st, a double in the 2nd and reached on a fielder's choice in the 7th.
Lexi Hollerich reached on a fielder's choice in the 1st, had an RBI single in the 2nd and the 7th.
Halle McCabe had an RBI single in the 7th.
Brianna Connor reached on a dropped 3rd strike in the 1st.
Grayce Kortuem had an RBI single in the 1st, a single in the 3rd and the 6th.
Jordyn Klingle reached on an error in the 1st, had a single in the 3rd and reached on a fielder's choice in the 6th.
Sierra Davis had a single in the 4th and the 7th.
Sierra Davis pitched six innings for the Black and had one strikeout, walked 12 and hit three batters.
New Ulm had five hits, and Cleveland had 6 fielding errors.
Normally they play doubleheaders, but they only played one seven inning game because two of Cleveland's three pitchers were out for family functions.