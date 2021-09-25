The Cleveland volleyball team participated in the Class A showcase Friday and Saturday at the Midwest Volleyball Warehouse. The Clippers placed 11th out of 16 teams by going 2-3 in the event.
Cleveland lost its opening match to Russell-Tyler Ruthton 2-0 (25-15, 25-16) before beating Kittson County Central 2-1 (25-23, 23-25, 16-14).
The Clippers then dropped matches to Mabel Canton 2-0 (25-17, 25-19) and Maccray 2-0 (25-17, 25-19) before closing the event with a 2-1 (26-24, 26-28, 15-8) win over Fillmore Central.
Taylin Gosch recorded 101 set assists and notched her 2,000th career set assist in the Russell-Tyler-Ruthton match. She also had 37 digs, nine kills, and eight aces during the weekend.
Emily Kern led the team with 59 kills, while adding 27 digs and 13 blocks, and Emma Sweere recorded 75 digs.
Cleveland is now 12-5 (4-0 conference) on the season and will host Le Sueur-Henderson Monday with first serve scheduled for 7:15.