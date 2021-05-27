The Tri-City United baseball team swept up the competition on Tuesday. Titans pitcher Max Krautkramer kept Lester Prairie scoreless for six straight innings, allowing TCU to win 10-1.
The Titans opened with Brody Rud picking up a run on a wild pitch and the Titans picking up four more in the second inning on two hits, three walks and one hit by pitch.
The Titans got on the board again in the sixth inning as Rud scored on a single and Dominick Miland ran home on a passed ball. Brendan O’Keefe opened a three run inning for the Titans in the seventh. O’Keefe singled and on two walks and some wild pitches, the Titans wrapped the game up 10-1. Lester Prairie scored just once in the seventh inning.
At bat, Brody Rud led the team with three runs, two hits and two RBIs. Brendan O’Keefe picked up two runs and Caden O’Malley and Dominick Miland each contributed a hit. On the pitcher’s mound, Max Krautkramer threw 20 first pitch strikes, five strikeouts and gave up just one run.