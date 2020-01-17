While the Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling team didn’t walk away with a win Thursday, Jan. 16, the team improved from its performances in the previous week. The Giants faced off against two teams at the Lake Crystal wrestling triangular falling to Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Arena 54-16 and to Wabasso-Red Rock Central 42-25.
The Giants had a slow start against Lake Crystal with the opposing team taking the first four rounds. However, Le Sueur-Henderson pulled off a string of victories in the middle. Tommy Gupton started off the Giants’ streak in the 138 weight class where he took down Dominic Rosin in an 11-0 major decision. Jordan Grinde followed up at 145 pounds and pinned Alex Harnitz in 41 seconds. Ethan Genelin capped off the Giants’ winning matches with a third victory in the 152 weight class. Genelin pinned Seth Rosin at 1:56 to bring the Giants up to their final score of 16 points.
The Giants had an even better showing against Wabasso. Unlike their match with Lake Crystal, the Giants started strong with Mark Boisjolie taking the first match for LS-H in the 113 weight class. Boisjolie felled Adrian Tietz in 2:41. Andy Genelin continued the Titans lead at 120 pounds by pinning Zackary Zimmerman at 2:39. At 126 pounds, Sam Gupton bested Carter Beranek in a 13-0 major decision. Dylan Novak added another three points to the Titans score at 132 pounds by defeating Chase Erlbeck 10-3. Tommy Gupton brought up the score to 25 through victory by forfeit.
While those streaks failed to net the Giants a victory, they showed how competitive a small team of wrestlers could be.