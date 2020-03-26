Both the Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East girls and boys and golf teams are in a rebuilding year.
"The graduating seniors from last year were not only good golfers but great leaders and will be missed by the younger players," first-year head coach Rod Reinhardt said.
With just two returning players and only seven girls out overall, the girls bring back a small but experienced group to the varsity. Two-time state qualifier Kylie Dunning, Whitney Weicks, Kindra Spinler, Hailey Haggenmiller and Cassidy Martin graduated last season.
Fifth-year returning varsity player, junior co-captain Mckenna Reinhardt is in her third year as the No. 1 player and has made state three times, finishing as high as 19th last season. She is ranked in the state this year.
Second-year varsity player, sophomore co-captain Darbi Dunning, the No. 5-6 player last year, will likely move up to No. 2 this year.
Peyton Hartmann, Summer Kapsner, Sofia Wilson and Brianna Lang also will see some varsity time this season for the girls, first-year head coach Rod Reinhardt said.
Last year the girls placed second in the Minnesota River Conference and advanced to the second day of the Section 2AA team tournament, placing third. With four varsity spots to replace, the girls will have a tougher year as a team.
With the largest group of golfers in recent years with at least 25, the boys' team has more options after finishing fifth in the MRC and 12th in the section last season. Ian Krenik, Blake Olness and Alex Wilson graduated last year.
Four boys return on varsity including senior co-captain Will Becker on the varsity since eighth-grade and senior co-captain Kyle Thelmann in his third season on the varsity. Other returning varsity starters are senior Tim Kulzer and eighth-grader Ayden Christ.
The other two boys' varsity spots will be filled by freshmen or younger players.
However, coach Reinhardt said, "The future looks bright as we have many new junior high athletes this year."
The captains hope to lead and provide a good example for a young group of teammates.
"The captains were picked not only for their experience but their leadership to all the players on the squad," coach Reinhardt said.
What are your individual strengths?
Reinhardt: Consistency. My long-distance game (170-yard average) and irons are good. Short but straight.
Dunning: Like all my sports, I'm a fast learner. My drives are best.
Becker: I'm a good ball striker. I hit the ball a long ways (average 280-290 yards).
Thelemann: I have an OK medium iron and hybrid game.
What do you need to work on individually?
Reinhardt: Probably my short game, putting for sure.
Dunning: Definitely my short game, putting and chipping.
Becker: Chipping and putting, short game. If I can get up and down, it'll save a lot of strokes. It's a difference maker.
Thelemann: Getting off the tee box is not the greatest. Putting and chipping I definitely need to work on.
Goals individually and for the team?
Reinhardt: For individual, qualify for state again and place better than I did last year. For the team, just have fun and maybe move on to the second day of sections, probably not because we lost a lot of seniors [four) last year.
Dunning: I want all our team to have fun and get develop as better players. I want to PR [personal record] again.
Becker: Team goal: I just want to set a good example for all the younger kids. We have a lot of middle-schoolers. Help them understand the game of golf and develop a passion for it. Individual goals: I'd like to make it to the second day of sections and maybe even take a run at the state tournament.
Thelemann: We have a pretty young boys team. We need to be good role models and try to help them. Personal goals: work on those little things, like the close game and try to actually shoot low.
Team strengths?
Reinhardt: A lot of them are kind of beginners, so this will be a learning process. It's a very young team. They'll probably be good when they're upperclassmen and I'm gone.
Dunning: We're all developing and growing. I think everyone will definitely learn a lot from our new coach. Everyone is pretty patient and learns pretty easily.
Becker: We get along really well. Everyone has fun golfing together.
Thelemann: Our team chemistry is very good. We can tell when people are having an off day. We're good at talking to people to start working around that and putting them on the right track.
Team need to work on?
Reinhardt: Our scores overall. We need to practice our putting, involve that more in the practice. It's the most important part of the game. You drive for show, and you putt for dough.
Dunning: We're a growing team, so I think it will definitely be a rebuilding year. If everyone can pick up new skills and lower their scores, that will help a lot.
Becker: Everyone has a lot of fun, but as you get older and upperclassmen playing varsity they need to get more focused on their scores and really try to be competitive.
Thelemann: Consistency because a lot of our players will hit a good game and then next week it will be a very bad game. If we can start getting everybody on the same page, that probably would be the best for the team.