Despite Mayer Lutheran's 1-5 record going into a Friday game against visiting Le Sueur-Henderson, it's a boys basketball team that is poised to do some damage this season.
The Giants (2-3; 1-1) dropped their first Minnesota River Conference game to the Crusaders (2-5; 2-0) by an 88-53 margin. Mayer Lutheran's win kept them in a tie for the league lead along with Belle Plaine and Jordan. The loss put the Giants into a tie for fourth place.
"We ran into an excellent basketball team on Friday night who will challenge Jordan for the top spot in the conference," Giants coach Rbert Steiger said. "These type of games are important to show us where we need to really improve, but also show us the strides we have made thus far this season."
It was the Crusaders' defensive pressure which caused fits for the Giants early, falling behind 13-0. LS-H was able to close that gap to eight points with about five minutes left in the first half before Mayer Lutheran pushed that halftime lead to 46-33.
The Giants stayed within striking distance much of the second half. But with Steiger said "my starters started to tire" and the Crusaders stretched its advantage over the last six minutes of the contest. But there were still bright sports, the LS-H coach said.
"Dominic Drent had an excellentall-around game, leading us in scoring, rebounding, assists and blocked shots," Steiger said. "Zach Berndt also had three 3-pointers in the first half that helped steady the ship and temporarily getting us back in the game."
Drent tossed in 17 points, collected 8 rebounds, and added 3 assists and 3 blocked shots. Berndt chipped in with 11 points.
Other Giants scoring: Nolan Maczkowicz 9, Trace Edmondson 4, Gage Bishop 4.
The Giants are at Jordan (2-1; 2-0) on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. game, then host Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (1-2) on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Giants 33 - 20 -- 53
Crusaders 46 - 42 -- 88