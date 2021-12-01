The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants girls basketball team opened its 2021-22 season with a road battle against the Medford Tigers. A solid performance from co-captain Sam Wilbright wasn't enough to get the Giants the win however, as the Tigers would go on to win 59-33.
Wilbright finished the night with a team high 15 points and added five steals for LS-H while Lexi Terwedo scored seven points.
Fellow co-captain Rhyan Fritz filled the stat sheet with five rebounds, three steals and three points while Morgan Gregersen and Kelsey Wetzel also had five boards.
The Giants return to the hardwood Friday, Dec. 3, when they host Belle Plaine for their home-opener with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.