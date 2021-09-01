Despite opening the season with two losses, the Tri-City United girls soccer team couldn’t be happier. After only two weeks of practice, the Titans are finishing games at some of the tightest margins the soccer team has seen in its three-season history. For Coach Carey Langer, the girls’ 0-2 loss to Loyola on Monday and 0-1 fall to Cannon Falls wasn’t a sign of defeat, but a signal of future wins to come.
“When you spend two years of your program, and you’re walking off the field 10, 12, 16 to nothing every game, it hurts. These girls are tired of being on the backside by halftime where winning is no longer even an option,” said Langer. “They’ve never given up. No matter how lopsided the score was, they never quit going, and that’s what we’re building upon. What we’re seeing is improvement. They’re becoming stronger, playing more soccer and are starting to understand the game, and they’re starting to realize how to work with one another, and we’re reaping the benefits.”
The Titans’ performances over the weekend and on Monday showcased a team capable of competitive play. When the soccer team formed two years ago, most of the girls had never played soccer in a competitive setting and were forced to learn the game on the field against teams with years of experience.
“I’m not going to say with any shame that we did lose to this team,” said Senior Team Captain Liz Beth Mendez after the match against Cannon Falls. “Two years ago, we were at 10 to nothing, now look at this score today and it shows the amount of improvement that our team has displayed from the first game to this game now. There were a couple of seventh and eight graders on the team, too, that really stepped up.”
Mendez and Junior Captain Danessa Buckingham were with the team when it first formed and were proud to see the Titans soccer program come this far. Encouraged by an influx of younger players on the team, Mendez said the team is setting the stage for a more advanced program in the future.
“We know for sure that there are some younger girls that are going to do soccer when they’re at the age to play,” added Buckingham.
The Titans’ strong point so far is in their defensive lineup. Up against an aggressive offense by Cannon Falls on Monday, central defendrs Liz Beth Mendez and Nora Titus and wing defenders Alejandra Montes de Oca, Karen Ruiz and Michelle Ramirez put up a wall and steered the ball away before the opposing team could take a shot. Goalkeeper Callie Stephens weathered numerous shots on goal, and Cannon Falls collected just one goal from a corner kick in the first half.
“It took them a little bit to adjust to the style of that team, but once they got back in, they handled it really well,” said Langer. “Defensively, our goalkeeping has taken a huge step up this year, and we have four or five defenders that can just flat out play back there and that's awesome.”
Langer also commented that Danessa Buckingham delivered one of her best performances at midfield in her three-season career.
The Titans were held back by fewer opportunities to score on Cannon Falls. Much of the game was spent defending against the opposing team. Langer was nevertheless optimistic that victories were right around the corner for the team. The Titans are still missing key players on vacation, but with a full roster and more practice, Langer expects the team to transition from close losses to close wins.
“We’ve got some wins ahead of us. This team has got some good things going on,” said Langer. “We feel good about what we’re accomplishing on the field, and they’re coming together as a team.”