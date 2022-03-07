With the bright lights of Xcel Energy Center and the best high school wrestling talent in the state of Minnesota gathered together, four Tri-City United wrestlers took center stage.
Senior Caleb Whipps and juniors Carter and Caden O'Malley were joined by sophomore Makenna Belling in the inaugural season of sanctioned girls wrestling for the MSHSL. When the dust settled, Caden O'Malley and Belling stood proud as third-place finishers.
"I'm really happy to represent my school and all the hard work I've done this year as well as the coaches because they have pushed me to do my hardest," Belling stated after claiming her third-place victory. "I've wrestled at other schools and they were nothing like TCU where my conditioning and training have been amazing this year."
Caden O'Malley added, "All the work from practices and all the morning lifts are tough when you do them, but its totally worth it now. It’s a grind all season but this makes it all worth it."
Caden O'Malley claims 3rd
The journey for Caden O'Malley (39-7) began with a dominant 16-0 technical fall against Fridley's Guinahi Douhe.
The next match saw Caden O'Malley face the No. 6 ranked Ashton LaBelle of North Branch in the championship quarterfinals. After a scoreless first round, LaBelle started down aiming for the escape point, but Caden O'Malley rode him out for the whole two minutes.
Starting down in the third, Caden O'Malley broke free after 13 seconds to take a 1-0 lead. Needing to score, LaBelle had to go to the offensive, but Caden O'Malley shut down any attempt at a takedown and held off the assault to earn the 1-0 decision.
In the championship semifinals, Caden O'Malley faced off against No. 2 ranked Connor Tulenchik of Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus. After a scoreless first round, Tulenchik started down and was able to break the grip of O'Malley to take a 1-0 lead.
Caden O'Malley began the third round down and quickly tied the match 1-1 as he escaped, but it was Tulenchik who earned a pivotal takedown with 1:22 to go. Nineteen seconds later Caden O'Malley escaped trailed by a point. Despite his best effort, Caden O'Malley couldn't get a clear shot at Tulenchik, who held on for the 3-2 victory.
While Caden O'Malley entered the consolation bracket, Tulenchik would go on to win the title in an upset victory over top-ranked Cole Glazier of Kasson-Mantorville. Caden O'Malley next match saw him make short work of Johnathon Murphy of Big Lake with a fall in just 25 seconds, advancing himself to the third-place match.
With third place on the line, Caden O'Malley rematched with LaBelle, who had battled his wall all the way back through the consolation bracket. This time around, Caden O'Malley once again kept LaBelle off the scoreboard while adding a critical takedown in the second set on his way to the 3-0 lead, earning his place on the podium.
"It feels great considering the past few years where there have been some droughts and it's really fun to be able to come up here and wrestle together one more time," Caden O'Malley said after the win.
Belling's historic bronze
Belling's trip to the podium began with her facing off against the eventual champion in her class as well. Shean`Areial Miller of Minneapolis Edison jumped out of the gate and immediately put Belling on her heels with a quick takedown.
Belling proved able to survive a nearfall afterwards but was unable to escape before the whistle. In the second round, Miller turned an early takedown into a fall that Belling wasn't able to avoid the second time around, granting Miller a trip to the title match while placing Belling in the third-place bout.
Learning from the quick start from her opponent in the first match, Belling went on the offensive against Lindsey Nosbush of Mora and took her to the mat in 34 seconds. Belling immediately pushed for the fall and at 1:27, she flattened Nosbush to earn the fall and third place.
When asked about the second match's aggressive pace and and how much it was influenced by her earlier loss, Belling said, "A lot because I got hurt earlier and I wanted to come out aggressive and get this match done right away."
Carter O'Malley, Whipps wrestle at state
TCU's other wrestlers, Carter O'Malley and Caleb Whipps, did not join their teammates in the day two action after their Friday matches concluded. Carter O'Malley had the unenviable task of taking on No. 2 ranked Davin Rose of Mahaca. Rose was able to control the action from the whistle and put together a 15-0 tech fall victory to move on.
Due to an upset in the next round suffered by Rose, Carter O'Malley didn't get an opportunity to return to the mat during wrestlebacks.
Whipps also faced a top-tier opponent in top-ranked Logan Vaughan of Kasson-Mantorville. Despite Vaughan's pedigree, Whipps never found himself in danger of being pinned but he was unable to get on the offensive. Vaughan took down Whipps four times and his one escape from being down gave him a 9-0 win and sending Whipps into callback waiting.
Whipps did receive the callback and his prize for returning to the mat was No. 3 ranked wrestler Austin Moscho of Rocori. In this battle, Whipps took the early lead with a takedown in the first round and just before the whistle Moscho managed the escape to cut Whipps lead to 2-1.
Moscho started down in the second round and was able to escape quickly and with just over a minute to go, he managed to get the jump on Whipps for a takedown. Whipps managed to return the favor with a last-second escape and faced a one-point deficit going into the third. After starting down, Whipps got free quickly, tying the match.
It was Moscho who break neutrality with the takedown of Whipps that he was never able to escape from, ending his tournament run.
The glitz and glamour of the whole experience wasn't lost on the wrestlers.
"Last year we didn't get to come up here due to Covid," noted Caden O'Malley. This was so much more fun, just seeing everyone in the crowd."
Belling added, "Last year I got second in state in North Dakota and this year in Minnesota, there was a lot more competition. This place is just huge and it just warmed my heart afterwards to be a part of this."
138AA
Champ. Round 1 - Davin Rose (Mahaca) 48-3 won by tech fall over Carter O`Malley (Tri-City United) 35-13 (TF-1.5 6:00 (15-0))
152AA
Champ. Round 1 - Logan Vaughan (Kasson-Mantorville) 47-6 won by major decision over Caleb Whipps (Tri-City United) 31-6 (MD 9-1)
Cons. Round 1 - Austin Moscho (Rocori) 43-7 won by decision over Caleb Whipps (Tri-City United) 31-6 (Dec 6-4)
170AA
Champ. Round 1 - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 39-7 won by tech fall over Guinahi Douhe (Fridley) 19-9 (TF-1.5 3:57 (16-0))
Quarterfinal - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 39-7 won by decision over Ashton LaBelle (North Branch Area) 33-6 (Dec 1-0)
Semifinal - Connor Tulenchik (Pequot Lks/Pine River-Backus) 48-2 won by decision over Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 39-7 (Dec 3-2)
Cons. Semi - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 39-7 won by fall over Johnathon Murphy (Big Lake) 41-10 (Fall 0:25)
3rd Place Match - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 39-7 won by decision over Ashton LaBelle (North Branch Area) 33-6 (Dec 3-0)
152Girls
Semifinal - Shean`Areial Miller (Minneapolis Edison) 7-5 won by fall over Makenna Belling (Tri-City United) 14-23 (Fall 2:35)
3rd Place Match - Makenna Belling (Tri-City United) 14-23 won by fall over Lindsey Nosbush (Mora) 5-5 (Fall 1:27)