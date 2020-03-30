The Tri-City United softball team has a different look without longtime all-state pitcher Elly Novak, who led the team in pitching and hitting the last five years.
The Titans lost five seniors, led by Novak, who finished as the school record holder with 800 strikeouts and a career batting average of .424, 15 home runs, nine triples, 49 doubles and 80 RBIs and more than 160 hits.
"We lost a really good longtime pitcher, Elly Novak," senior catcher/outfielder Cohl Paggen said. "We need to be able to adapt the defense to different pitchers. We've got a lot of good pitchers — Keilee Westlie, Molly Closser and Elaina Novak, Elly's younger sister. We have a lot of talented kids coming up."
Lilly Barnes agreed that they seniors will be really tough to replace. They're all good leaders and good people. Elly Novak was captain since eighth-grade.
Other seniors who graduated are Alexis Boyd, Grace Vollmer, Destiny Dunaden and Amelia Schatz.
High goals
Despite the losses, seniors Ellie Singleton, Syndney Sartori, Westlie, Barnes and Paggen have high hopes for the team.
"We definitely want to step up and be better than any other teams," Westlie said. "We want to be the best in the conference, get to state and go far."
Singleton said that the team goal is "to make it as far as we can especially under the circumstances we've been under this year."
Barnes said it will be hard to fill the shoes of the seniors, but she thinks this years seniors can do it.
The Minnesota State High School League has banned games and practices at least until May 4.
"The primary goal is to actually have a season," Westlie said. "My teammates are my best friends. We practiced for a week indoors, learning a lot of new things from new coaches. We hope to pick up where we left off, working and practicing together."
Sartori said, "The team goal is I want to stay close with all the girls no matter what happens. We've all been though a lot. We want to finish strong being our last season and have a good time while also trying our best."
Barnes said her goal for the team is "to form a good bond. I just want to be a leader and a good role model."
Barnes is the only senior going on to play in college at Dakota County Technical College (DCTC) in Rosemont. She also wants to coach after college. She already helped coach her brother's T-ball team and wants to come back and help the softball team.
The seniors credit the new coaches, led by head coach Mady Bunnell, for giving them tips to improve.
"This year we've gotten better at batting," Westlie said. "All the girls are doing extra hitting. We're getting a lot more advanced techniques especially with the new coaches having prior experience with the game. There's so much to hitting a ball."
Westlie has been especially impressed with hard-working freshman catcher Ava Rud, who played varsity as an eighth-grader. Westlie also said Sydney Sartori is a great two-year returning starting second baseman. "I've never seen anybody that good at second base."
Strengths of the team
The seniors agreed that a strength of the Titans is that they get along, work well together and are coachable.
"We're really coachable as a team to learning from the new coaches," Paggen said.
Hard work also is a strength of the team.
"Everyone gives 100 percent all the time, and everyone is really passionate about the sport," Singleton said.
Barnes said, "We're really in sync. We work hard in the off season and bring it to the field, not just for ourselves but for the team. We rely on each other."
And Sartori said the Titans keep a good attitude in times of adversity by persevering and staying positive. "Our head affects how we play and affects the outcome of the game."
But it has been challenging with they uncertainty of this season.
"This season has been really uncertain where it's going," Paggen said. "We need to stay positive during the lull."
Westlie said, "We just need to work hard, and our goals will come."
Singleton said, "Mainly we need to work on being the best we can be not only in practice but working on our own as well. "
Sartori said, "There are a lot of little things to improve our skills both in the field and hitting and making it mesh all together."
Barnes said she and the team "need to work on keeping our heads when we have a tough game."
Individually, the seniors have different strengths.
"My strength is being able to predict where the ball could go and what I'm going to do after I get it," Sartori said.
Westlie said her strengths are pitching, fielding and mainly leading the team.
Paggen said, "One of my biggest skills is throwing, and my batting has improved a lot because I've worked with coaches. I'm also outgoing, keeping the team involved with a lot of talking and making everyone feel welcomed."
Singleton said, "I always try to keep improving and go 100 percent all the time, and I love the game."
Barnes said, "I see myself as a team player and leader. It's not about each person individually. You have to work as a team."
Need to work on
Asked about what they need to work on, the seniors said they are focusing on hitting.
"I need to work on focusing in when I'm batting," Sartori said. "My mind always runs wild when I'm in the box. I think too much about it instead of just doing it."
Paggen agreed that: "I could be a lot better at not second guessing myself and trusting my instincts rather than overthinking what I'm going to do.
Westlie said, "I've gotten a lot better with all the extra hitting in dome ball the last four years in the winter."
Singleton said she'd like to improve her batting average. "I'd like to increase it as well as my ability to field."
Barnes said, "I need to work on keeping my good attitude and not get down if I make an error. I don't want to bring down my teammates."