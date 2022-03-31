Volunteer Coaches: Jay Fredrickson and Austin Pinke.
ROSTER
Brendan O’Keefe, 12, 1B
Jayson Macho, 12, IF
Devin Whiteis, 11, Utility
Nolan Readmond, 11, IF/P
Riley Skluzacek, 11, IF
Carter O’Malley, 11, IF/P/C
Caden O’Malley, 11, OF
Trenton Olson, 11, P
Chris Johnson, 11, IF/P
Dlan Hollom, 11, OF
Jordan Cruz, 11, IF
Joseph Aare, 11, IF
Mavrick Birdsell, 11, IF/P
Dylan Westerman, 10, IF/C
Max Krautkremer, 10, OF/P
KEY PLAYERS
Max Krautkremer: Max has put in some work during the off-season to become a better player.
Chris Johnson: Chris pitched many innings for the Titans last spring and looks to be stronger this year.
Caden O’Malley: Caden started most games last spring and with that experience should be much improved this spring.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Dylan Hollom: Dylan is new to the varsity and should give the team some depth in the outfield.
2021 RECAP
The 2021 Titans started four 10th graders and two 9th Graders last season and took some lumps. The team was very inexperienced and learned a lot about varsity baseball. The 2021 Titans won two games last year.
2022 OUTLOOK
The 2022 Titans will return a lot of experienced players who are still young. The varsity competition they saw last year should have them more prepared for this season. It is hard to go from the bottom to the top but the 2022 Titans will show much improvement and they have the ability to show great improvement from last season record. The key is to get better each and everyday in practice and play good defense with having the pitching staff throw strikes.
COMPETITION
Conference favorite will be Belle Plaine.
Belle Plaine and New Ulm are the pre-season favorites in the Section.