The score didn't fall in the Tri-City United girls basketball team‘s (5-11) favor Thursday, Jan. 23 in their game against Jordan. While the Titans blocked Jordan from the basket with solid defense in the first half, they weren’t able to match the opposing team’s shooting and fell behind 43-63.
“Our girls played with a lot of energy tonight,” said TCU coach Eric Specht. “I was really pleased with how we played on the defensive end, especially the first half.”
Among the top players of the night was Sam Lang, who grabbed 11 points. She was followed by Erica Jackson and Grace Factor who chipped in seven points each and Jess Dull who ended the night with six points and eight rebounds.
However, the Titans scoring wasn’t enough to catch up to Jordan. The opposing team opened the second half with a 6-0 run that widened the gap between the teams into double digits. Though the Titans slowed down Jordan’s scoring, TCU needed more on offense to put them over the hill.
“We did not shoot the ball well tonight,” said Specht. “As a team, we shot a combined 25% from the field and 44% from the free throw line. If we are going to compete against teams like Jordan, this is an obvious area for improvement.”
Specht was hopeful that the girls would turn around from the loss and have success against the Cleveland Clippers on Friday, Jan. 24.