The Titans Fastpitch 14U and 18U softball teams are preparing to finish up their season this upcoming week. The Titans Black 18U team, 14U Black and 14U Blue all placed seventh in their respective state qualifiers last weekend and are readying for the final tournament of the summer.
The Titans Black 18U team is ranked 57th in the league overall with a season record of 2-11-1 and finished the 18B state qualifier with a 1-2 tournament record, tying for seventh place with Richfield.
The Titans opened the tournament falling narrowly to South St. Paul 8-7. They bounced back in the losers bracket with an 8-5 victory over 612 Navy, but were defeated 11-8 by MN Fierce in the next round.
In the 180 Tier 2 of the state tournament, Titans Black 18U will face Venom on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Rivers Edge Park in Waite Park. The winner will go on to face Maple Lake at noon.
Titans Black 14U is ranked 12 out of 32 teams in the league with a record of 12-8 and tied for seventh in the 14B qualifier with Bloomington Blast Blue with a 3-2 tournament record.
In the 32-team tournament, the Titans broke out out with two back-to-back wins, defeating Monticello Red 12-11 and Jordan Maroon 6-4. MN Whirl sent the Titans into the losers bracket with a 10-0 shutout in the next round. The Titans reconvened on Sunday and topped Cambridge-Isanti 9-7, but suffered an 8-0 loss to OMGAA Storm in the next round.
Titans Black 14U faces Mahtomedi Blue on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Chaska Community Park for the first round of the 140 Tier 3 state tournament.
Titans Blue 14U is ranked 31st in the 14B league with a 2-12 record and tied Princeton for seventh place in the 14C state qualifier with a 2-2 tournament record.
The Blue team topped Cambridge Isanti with a devastating 19-1 victory in the opening round, but suffered an equally large 21-1 defeat to Northern Blast in the second. In the loser's bracket, Titans Blue shut out St. Francis 7-0 and gave up a close 8-6 game to Andover Strasser.
Titans Blue 14U faces Medford on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Lexington Memorial Park in Circle Pines.