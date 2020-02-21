The Tri-City United girls basketball team earned a big win on Tuesday, Feb. 19. The Giants traveled to NRHEG were they routed the opposing team 80-55.
“Our girls played with a lot of energy the entire game,” said TCU Coach Eric Specht. “Offensively, we did a nice job being patient against NRHEG's zone, which led to some easy scoring opportunities. Also, the girls did a nice job limiting turnovers.”
The game was a season-best for Grace Factor. Factor took charge of the team’s offensive efforts and ran away with 31 points. Factor and Jess Dull both collected nine rebounds for the Titans while Sam Lang added 15 points to the team’s score including 4 assists. Chipping in 10 points was Kaia Krocak, in one of her best offensive showings of the season.
While the Titans’ boasted a potent offense, Specht wanted to work on bolstering their defense as well.
“Our team did a nice job rotating on the defensive side,” said Specht. “That said, we need to continue to improve on finishing the possession. NRHEG was able to grab too many offensive rebounds for second-chance points.”
The Tri-City United girls basketball team (9-16) is moving onto section playoffs on Monday, Feb. 24. The No. 6 seed Titans will take on No. 3 seed Glencoe Silver Lake at 7 p.m. away.