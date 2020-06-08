The Le Center Braves over-35 baseball team has called off their first five games of the schedule.
"The governor has progressed to Phase 2 of the Stay Safe Plan," Braves General Manager Ken Schmidt said Sunday. "Baseball games don't happen, I believe, until Phase 3 kicks in. Then with opened fields and any special rules handed down by the state, individual teams will have to decide whether to participate or not. Practices are subject to open facilities, player numbers and social distancing."
"Our River Valley League teams plan to play their remaining schedule when given the OK to play," said Schmidt, who serves as president of the River Valley League. "They are not required to make up cancelled games, unless they wish to. Play as many as teams can handle with no minimum game requirement for our state tournament.
"A July 1 deadline to play is required for our MSMABA (Minnesota Senior Men's Amateur Baseball Assoication) State Tourney to happen. Seeding will be done by last year's team's records of the teams participating.
"When that Phase 3 bell will ring (June 15, June 20, June 30) is unknown and will determine much."
2020 LE CENTER BRAVES BASEBALL REMAINING SCHEDULE
JUNE
FRI 12 HOME JORDAN ALERS 7:30 PM
SUN 14 AWAY at MINNEAPOLIS BOMBERS (Noble) 3:00 PM
FRI 26 HOME SEARLES BULLHEADS 7:30 PM
TUE 30 HOME ST PETER SAINTS 7:30 PM
JULY
WED 8 AWAY at BELLE PLAINE GRAY TIGERS 7:30 PM
SUN 12 AWAY at ROSEMOUNT PIPERS 6:00 PM
FRI 17 HOME JORDAN MILLERS 7:30 PM
SUN 19 AWAY at APPLE VALLEY A’S 5:30 PM
FRI 24 HOME WACONIA ISLANDERS 8:00 PM
SUN 26 AWAY AT LORETTO SOX 7:30 PM
FRI 31 AWAY at NORTHFIELD MILLERS 7:30 PM
AUGUST
SUN 2 AWAY MANKATO TWINS 6:00 PM
SAT, SUN 14,15,16,22,23 MSMABA STATE TOURNEY FOUR GAMES