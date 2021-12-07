Friday evening, the Tri City United wrestling team opened up its 2021-22 season by hosting a triangular featuring Shakopee and Bloomington Kennedy which the Titans split, defeating Bloomington Kennedy 66-17 before falling to Shakopee 52-21. The following morning, TCU returned to the mat in the Dick Sheils Faribault Invite where the team earned a sixth place finish with Caleb Whipps earning the first place finish at the 152 pound weight class.
"Feels good to finally see some live competitive wrestling once again," said Titans head coach Shaun Timmerman. "We have some experienced wrestlers who were ready for the battle, and some young wrestlers who were getting their first experience in varsity matches."
Friday nights duel with Bloomington Kennedy began with a pair of forfeits for the Eagles at the lowest two weight classes before the opening match of the night took place which featured Eli Viskocil of the Titans. The first round went completely against Viskocil as the Eagle wrestler was able to cover him and keep him from breaking free almost the entire round, racking up a 7-0 lead.
Eli turned things around though in the set after choosing to start down, he was able get a reversal and completely change the match. After nearly a minute of fighting for position, and Viskocil was able to complete the turnaround and earn a fall at 6:15.
"I was definitely more aware of how the match was going to go after the first round and I knew the guy was going to be strong and did the best I could, said Viskocil. "Getting the win feels really good, especially with the match I had."
After the Eagles earned a tech fall, their only non-forfeit win of the dual, the Titans rolled through them with Chris Johnson and Brant LeMieux earning falls at 1:15 and 3:30 respectively. A pair of forfeits in favor of TCU later, Carter O'Malley took to the mat for his match.
It was clear in the opening moments of the match that O'Malley's opponent was not looking to engage him directly which placed a lot of the action at the edge in the in-play circle. Carter continued to be the aggressor and at 3:38 he was able to trap his opponent and earn the fall.
"I want to be the aggressor, so I went out there and pushed the pace hoping to intimidate him," O'Malley stated after the win. "It feels good to get that first win, we have a couple new wrestlers and they looked pretty good out there."
The final non-forfeit of the night came when Kolton Duff was able to fight through what appeared to be an injured shoulder, and earn a fall at 6:46.
The next dual featured the Shakopee Sabers and wins proved much more difficult to come by. The first five matches resulted in falls in favor of the Sabers and the first Titan points came when LeMieux defeated his opponent 8-6 in overtime.
Caleb Whipps and Caden O'Malley both earned falls for the Titans at 3:10 and 1:50 respectively and the final score for the dual was 52-21 in favor of Shakopee.
Saturday morning, the team made the trip to Faribault to compete in the Dick Sheils Faribault Invite which had nine total teams present. The Titan's scored 133.5 points as a team to finish sixth.
Timmerman noted, "It's good to see what we have, see who was ready to compete and how we can grow as individuals and as a team!"
Whipps came out on top of the 152 pound weight class to earn 23.5 points for the Titans with a tech fall, a fall and a 9-3 decision over Northfield's Owen Murphy.
Caden O’Malley earned second in the 182 pound class with a tech fall and a fall before losing a major decision 10-2 to Stillwater's Ryder Rogotzke.
Cole Franek, Carter O’Malley and Marco Reyes all earned third place finishes in their weight classes of 145, 160 and 195 pounds respectively.
The Titans return to the mat with a home triangular Thursday, Dec. 9, with Waconia and Hutchinson in attendance.