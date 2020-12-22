One of the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants' all-time best volleyball players, senior setter Halle Bemmels, had made the Minnesota River All-Conference Volleyball Team for the fourth time.
Daughter of Adam and Amanda Bemmels, Halle has played varsity since her eighth-grade year and is a five-year letter winner, three-year captain, all-conference player last year, and two-time MRC All-Conference Honorable Mention.
During this season, Bemmels reached 2,564 career set assists and is very close to the all-time LS-H record for career set assists. She has recorded 213 set assists (6.9/set), a serving efficiency of 97 percent, and 53 digs (1.8/set) in conference matches this year.
LS-H junior outside hitter Julie More earned All-Conference Honorable Mention.