The Tri-City United boys and girls cross country teams capped off this year’s record breaking season with a banquet to celebrate the accomplishments of the school’s athletes.
With two senior boys qualifying for state, there were plenty of individual awards to be handed out this year. Seniors Austin Antony and Hunter Rutt took home awards for state qualifier and all-section, and earned spots in the Minnesota River Conference all-conference top 10. Antony also earned an all-state academic award and senior Hugo Ruiz and seventh grader Yasmin Ruiz earned MRC all-conference honorable mentions.
Coaches awards were handed out to the team captains for the boys and girls teams, including seniors Austin Antony, Hunter Rutt and Frank Doyle for boys, and seniors Emily Weldon and Ariana Krautkramer for girls.
The coaches also recognized individuals from both teams with special awards. Frank Doyle and freshman Maddy Ruger took home pride awards for their school spirit. Sophomore Conner Antony and freshman Makayla Erickson were deemed “Most Improved.” Yasmin Ruiz and freshman Michael Pichotta were recognized as “Rookie of the Year” while Ariana Krautkramer and Austin Antony were titled “Most Valuable Runner.” Finally, junior Kathleen Pichotta and Hunter Rutt earned going the distance awards.
Nearly 30 runners sported letters at the end of the season including seniors Ariana Krautkramer, Emily Weldon, Sophie Franek, Austin Antony, Hugo Ruiz, Hunter Rutt, Frank Doyle and Ben Heyda, juniors Kathleen Pichotta, Erika Kadrlik, Isaac Lebrun. Thomas Bulger, Darien Schoenbauer and Aidan McNamara, sophomores Trinity Turek Chase Goecke, Owen Block, Austin Rutt, Connor Antony and Timmy Kristiansen, freshmen Madeline Ruger, Makayla Erickson, Dante Juberian, Aven Prigge and Michael Pichotta, eighth-grader Gabriella Dahlke and seventh-grader Yasmin Ruiz.
As a team, the boys cross country team had a head-to-head record of 72-23 and earned a silver academic all state award recognizing the team’s average GPA of 3.5 or greater. While the girls team had a tighter win loss record of 47-49, they did outperform the boys in academics, taking home a gold academic all state award for a team average GPA of 3.75 or greater.
“I thought we had an amazing year,” said Coach Brian Fogal following the banquet. “Lots of fun. Lots of great athletes and parents.”