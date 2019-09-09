Le Sueur, MN (56058)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.