Le Sueur-Henderson tennis went up against some bigger schools in a girls tennis tournament Saturday, and the team showed it can compete.
In three matches, the Giants finished 1-2. They defeated Waseca, bot lost to Mankato West and Owatonna. LS-H picked up at least one match win against all three opponents. The quad meet came after a triangular Thursday, so the Giants got plenty of tennis in over the last week.
“The girls got in a lot of good competition and matches,” coach Linda Seaver said. “Of our last six matches, four were against AA schools, and one was against Litchfield, ranked fifth in state. We have had a very tough schedule so far and are holding out own against most of these teams. There has definitely been much improvement from our entire squad since the beginning of the season with this schedule.”
The only spot to go undefeated Saturday was No. 3 doubles, where Morgan Jones played all day and had three different partners — Anna Pavlo, Darbi Dunning and Mia Schwarz.
“We tried some different pairings for the day both in singles and doubles,” Seaver said. “Still looking for good partners that work well together but especially also give the team depth. Playing No. 1 and No. 2 doubles throughout the day were Keely Olness, Chloe Brandt, Emma Seaver, Darbi Dunning and Anna Pavlo. They were very competitive and took every match to three sets.”
Against Waseca, Greta Nesbit was the only singles winner at No. 1, defeating her opponent 6-1, 6-4. The Giants won the meet by securing the doubles matches. At No. 1, Brandt and Seaver won 6-3, 6-4. At No. 2, Pavlo and Olness won 6-7, 6-1 and 10-2 in super tiebreaker. And at No. 3, Jones and Schwarz won 6-4, 6-4.
Nesbit went on to lose her matches against West and Owatonna, but she took each of those AA No. 1 singles opponents to three sets.
The Giants kept things close against West, losing 5-2, including two matches that were lost in three sets. Nesbit lost 2-6, 6-1, and 6-10 in the super tiebreaker. At No. 2 doubles, Seaver and Pavlo lost 3-6, 6-0, and 8-10 in the super tiebreaker.
Winners for the Giants against West were No. 1 doubles Brandt and Olness, winning 5-7, 6-0, 10-5. And at No. 3 doubles, Jones and Dunning won 6-1, 6-2.
Jones and Pavlov were the only winners against Owatonna, taking their match 6-1, 2-6 and 10-4 in the super tiebreaker.
Two conference matches await the Giants next: Sibley East and Maple River.