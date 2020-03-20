Luke Stoffel not only became the second Le Sueur native this year to bowl a perfect 300 game at the 300 Club in Le Sueur, he became the first to bowl an 800-plus series.
He did it in the Wednesday Men's Classic League on March 11, about a week before COVID-19 concerns caused bowling alleys to close statewide. Stoffel's long-time friend, Mitch Harrison, bowled the first 300 game of the year at the 300 Club on Jan. 8.
Nearly bowling back-to-back 300 games, Stoffel carded a 278-300-257—835 series to top the leaderboard by a long shot at the 300 Club. He hit the pocket every time and made 36 strikes and five spares with no open frames.
"I was more nervous on the first game, because I was more aware of the situation and got to the 10th frame and had nine in a row and only needed to punch out in that last frame for the perfect score," Stoffel said. "Once that doesn't happen it gets in your head a little bit, and I get more relaxed where I just don't think about it. The best way to handle that pressure is to develop a routine and let your muscle memory take over. I was really dialed in that night."
It was his first 300 game and 800 series at the 300 Club where he averages 218. He previously bowled a 300 in a summer league in 2018 and a 299-279-241—819 series last April, but it was at the Wow Zone in Mankato, so it was not sanctioned.
For his efforts, he earned two honor rings from the United States Bowling Congress (USBC): one for the 300 game and one for the 300 series.
"I actually shot two honor scores that night which is pretty exciting," Stoffel said. "It's always fun going back to my hometown bowling center with the crowd and the people that I bowl with down there. It's a little more relaxing atmosphere than the competition over in Mankato. You get that small-town vibe. You don't get that in a house that has 30-plus lanes.
"In Le Sueur, they have eight lanes and eight teams of guys that you either grew up with, or you've seen over these last 25 years of bowling in that center. Hanging out with friends and having fun is more important to me than the scores I put up on the board. Familiar faces probably made it more special than anything. Being able to bowl that third sanctioned 300 in my home house is pretty awesome."
While 300 games are rare, 800 series are even less frequent. Thirty percent of bowlers roll a 300 game once in their lifetime, but only 15 percent of those achieve an 800 series.
Stoffel wouldn't have done it without making an equipment adjustment between the first and second game. In the first game, he made nine straight strikes going into the 10th frame.
"I went solid pocket shot and left the 10 pin and then spared that," Stoffel said. "Then I had another 10-pin shot, and I felt my thumb was sticking to the ball. So I pulled the ball off to the side and actually honed out the thumb hole with a bevel tool (scissors). I made my thumb hole a little bigger and went the next 12 in a row [strikes] for a 300 game."
Usually a pro shop makes alterations in bowling balls.
But his thumb swelled up so much that it threw off his release. "It was sticking," Stoffel said. "Normally you want to get your thumb out first and throw the ball with your fingertips. That will give you the most amount of revs for people that are high-speed bowlers."
Stoffel, who bowled the perfect game three days after he turned 37, started bowling at age 5 in the youth league at the 300 Club. He normally is a rotating sub every other Wednesdays at the 300 Club and bowls Tuesdays in the Enterprise League at the Wow Zone. He plays in tournaments about once per month.
His previous bests at the 300 Club were two 297s and a 279. In other bowling houses, he's had a few 299s, 298s and a lot of 279s.
The keys to making 300s and 800s is staying focused and practicing, Stoffel said: "Practice is huge."
He added, "I usually try to throw at least 10 games a week, whether that's in leagues or my free time bowling with my kids."
Stoffel's most recent venture is teaching grade-schoolers in the Mankato Area Youth Bowling Association league Saturdays at the Wow Zone.
"Working with the local kids and helping my son get better, my aspirations are less important than being able to coach in the USBC. I'm bronze certified, which is like a high school level," he said.
His son, Bradyn, 11, bowls there and might just hit a 300 game and 800 series younger than his dad ever did: "It's fun watching him grow and develop as a bowler. He's better than I was at that age."