Le Sueur-Henderson softball returning seniors Keely Olness, Lauren Gregersen, Callie Jo Miller and Samantha Jones played mostly back-up roles last season. But they have the ability to make a bigger impact this season as the team shoots for another trip to state.
Keely, who plays first base, hit .225 last year, with 10 RBIs and seven runs scored, but she was also hurt for a few weeks. Utiilty players Gregersen and Miller have been more defensive substitutes and runners. Sam Jones, an outfielder, mostly has been a pinch hitter.
Olness, who switched off at first with Emily Wilke last season, played mostly defense, while Wilke hit. Olness said her strength is defense and leadership. "My hitting needs work. You can always get better at hitting with more repetitions."
Gergersen said she need to work on "being an all-around better player. I'm a good vocal leader. I encourage my teammates."
Miller said her strength is the determination and willingness to play any position, but she needs work on hitting.
Jones said she is best at "being there for my teammates, helping us get going and the energy." She said she needs to work on "a little bit of everything."
The seniors agree that the biggest goal is to overcome the delayed start to the season.
"For the team, it will be overcoming this whole situation and trying to get back and play again and play our hardest," Miller said.
Gregersen said, "If and when we're able to get back to practice, we want to work hard."
Olness said the team goals are to work together for what time they can get together. "Even with a short amount of time, we should be able to work hard and stay focused."
Jones said, "I'm just hoping we're able to play."
The Giants have a strong hitting team and a pair of freshmen pitchers, Chloe Brandt and Rhyan Fritz, who will need to step up to replace ace pitcher Kelsey Berndt, who graduated.
Olness said it will be tough replacing Berndt, but Brandt and Fritz "played a lot during the summer and will get better in time. Both pitchers have really good families who work with them." Brandt is the sister of former Giants star pitcher, Carly Brandt, who is now at the University of Minnesota.
Five senior starters graduated last season: Berndt, Emily Wilke, Liz Milam, Mia Preuhs and Erica Cronk.
However four starters return: Ryann Fritz at second base, junior Olivia Fritz at third base, junior Halle Bemmels in center field and junior Zoe Thomson at catcher.
"As a team, we're very strong offensively," Olness said. "We have a lot of good hitters and young pitchers who are good for their age."
Gregersen agrees that "offensively we're pretty strong. We have a lot of all-around good players and girls for every position to fill spots."
The Giants are also mentally strong.
"We come through really well in adverse situations," Miller said. "We have really good team chemistry."
Jones agreed: "We all click together well. We all communicate well. That's a big strength."
Olnesss repeated that she and the team "can always get better at hitting. Also we need to work on our systems because we lost a lot of girls at different positions and we need to get used to each other."
Miller also said it may be a challenge "to fill all of the positions because we lost a lot of good players last year."
Gergersen concluded, "Our goal is to get better all-around every day."