Jack Erickson took seventh place in the 300-meter hurdles, at 2019 conference meet, finishing the race in 44.9 seconds. (Le Sueur County News file photo)

Coaches

Head Boy’s coach: Craig Nordling, 5th year as head coach, 9th year coaching track at TCU

Head Girl’s coach: Brian Fogal, 8th year as head coach, 15th year

Assistant coaches

Chad Polson - distance coach, 8th year

James Timmerman - throws coach, 3rd year

Don Marcussen - Pole Vault coach, 2nd year

Hailey Fogarty - JH Coach, 1st year

Managers

Kyra Newman, Madeline Kempenich, Owen Block. Kayln Krautkremer

Top Runners

Jack Erickson, senior, hurdles/sprints

Aidan McNamara, senior, mid-distance/distance

Connor Antony, junior distance

Austin Rutt, junior distance

Jordan Meyer, junior hurdles, Section 2A qualifier in 2019 as freshman

Top Field Athletes

Jose Reyes, junior, triple jump

Key Newcomers

Brant Le Mieux, sophomore sprints **All three were running in varsity meets as 8th graders.

Payton Hennen, sophomore, sprints

Dante Juberian, sophomore, mid-distance

Fakourou Tandia, junior hurdles/jumps

2021 Season Outlook

"Many individuals on the team that will contribute heavily in both field events and running events," Nordling said. "The last opportunity these athletes had on the track was when they were 9th and 10 graders. This year there is added depth in all events which will allow for us to field a more complete meet roster. With eight returning members who registered all-time top five marks last year, it will be exciting to see what happens this year. Our 10th graders are coming in with a solid group of athletes that were given a chance to run varsity as 8th graders."

Coach's Comments

"Our numbers continue to growing. We have many members of the team who have not ran in a varsity track meet. We are returning with underclassmen that are returning and have many athletes with the potential to make it to the Section 2A meet in Mankato. It will be fun to watch how the team progresses throughout the spring."

Goals

"We are looking to improve from last year," Nordling said. "Individual athletes will be working hard to improve their 'personal records' and push to score points at the conference meet and advance to the Section 2A meet in Mankato. Getting both individuals and team relays to Mankato will show growth in our team."

Strengths

"We are returning many athletes with experience," Nordling said. "Most of the events will have at least one returning member from last year's team. Experienced members of the team allows coaches to move past basic instruction to details with form and technique. Our upperclassmen will also be great mentors to the younger runners. Distance runners are returning after posting a strong Cross Country season.

Conference Outlook

"All teams in the conference have strengths in various events" Norling said. "We hope it to have balance throughout the events which will hopefully enable us to push for a top conference finish. Without a season last spring, it is hard to predict which teams will be the strongest. Look for TCU to be competitive."

Section Outlook

"For TCU, our hope is to be able to send athletes to the section meet in all areas," Nordling said. "We have many athletes with the ability to make it to the Section 2A meet in Mankato. Again, without a season last Spring and continuing limitations due to COVID, it will be interesting."

By The Numbers

14 - returning letter winners

14 - athletes awaiting their 1st meet

365-plus days since our last meet!

