Coaches
Head Boy’s coach: Craig Nordling, 5th year as head coach, 9th year coaching track at TCU
Head Girl’s coach: Brian Fogal, 8th year as head coach, 15th year
Assistant coaches
Chad Polson - distance coach, 8th year
James Timmerman - throws coach, 3rd year
Don Marcussen - Pole Vault coach, 2nd year
Hailey Fogarty - JH Coach, 1st year
Managers
Kyra Newman, Madeline Kempenich, Owen Block. Kayln Krautkremer
Top Runners
Jack Erickson, senior, hurdles/sprints
Aidan McNamara, senior, mid-distance/distance
Connor Antony, junior distance
Austin Rutt, junior distance
Jordan Meyer, junior hurdles, Section 2A qualifier in 2019 as freshman
Top Field Athletes
Jose Reyes, junior, triple jump
Key Newcomers
Brant Le Mieux, sophomore sprints **All three were running in varsity meets as 8th graders.
Payton Hennen, sophomore, sprints
Dante Juberian, sophomore, mid-distance
Fakourou Tandia, junior hurdles/jumps
2021 Season Outlook
"Many individuals on the team that will contribute heavily in both field events and running events," Nordling said. "The last opportunity these athletes had on the track was when they were 9th and 10 graders. This year there is added depth in all events which will allow for us to field a more complete meet roster. With eight returning members who registered all-time top five marks last year, it will be exciting to see what happens this year. Our 10th graders are coming in with a solid group of athletes that were given a chance to run varsity as 8th graders."
Coach's Comments
"Our numbers continue to growing. We have many members of the team who have not ran in a varsity track meet. We are returning with underclassmen that are returning and have many athletes with the potential to make it to the Section 2A meet in Mankato. It will be fun to watch how the team progresses throughout the spring."
Goals
"We are looking to improve from last year," Nordling said. "Individual athletes will be working hard to improve their 'personal records' and push to score points at the conference meet and advance to the Section 2A meet in Mankato. Getting both individuals and team relays to Mankato will show growth in our team."
Strengths
"We are returning many athletes with experience," Nordling said. "Most of the events will have at least one returning member from last year's team. Experienced members of the team allows coaches to move past basic instruction to details with form and technique. Our upperclassmen will also be great mentors to the younger runners. Distance runners are returning after posting a strong Cross Country season.
Conference Outlook
"All teams in the conference have strengths in various events" Norling said. "We hope it to have balance throughout the events which will hopefully enable us to push for a top conference finish. Without a season last spring, it is hard to predict which teams will be the strongest. Look for TCU to be competitive."
Section Outlook
"For TCU, our hope is to be able to send athletes to the section meet in all areas," Nordling said. "We have many athletes with the ability to make it to the Section 2A meet in Mankato. Again, without a season last Spring and continuing limitations due to COVID, it will be interesting."
By The Numbers
14 - returning letter winners
14 - athletes awaiting their 1st meet
365-plus days since our last meet!